John Doyle: Viral female drill instructor video is a ‘humiliation ritual’ for the warrior class

A resurfaced video of a female Marine drill instructor is making the rounds online, and BlazeTV host John Doyle doesn’t just find the clip awkward — he believes it’s a “humiliation ritual.”

And one user on X agrees.

A special operations veteran who goes by Woden the Wanderer reacted to the video, writing : “This is nothing more than a mockery of the warrior class. A humiliation ritual for the masculine warrior spirit that modernity needs to destroy.”

In the video, the drill instructor yells at the top of her lungs, instructing new recruits on what to do if they are being abused by other recruits or Marines.

“I’m definitely not the cloth of a Marine, and so, seeing this happen, I can’t perceive it as anything other than humiliating, especially because they’re not even allowed to laugh about it ’cause they’ll get in trouble,” Doyle says.

Doyle also points out that historically, men have always been the ones to go to war.

“It makes no difference what you think of war or if you think women should even be a part of it. War simply is. It’s been around for longer than civilization has. It will be around long after civilization has existed,” he says.

“Modern thinking cannot be transposed onto war. War has to be taken and understood at its base level. And something you’ll find across human history, across basically all of civilization, women rarely, if ever, are found in militaries directly serving,” he explains.

“It’s pretty much always been male,” he adds.

And the clip of the female drill instructor, Doyle says, appears to be more like payback for historically excluding women from masculine roles like the Marines.

“It’s done basically to shame the history of the military for not allowing women to participate. Really just like shove your face in it,” he says.

“And these kinds of humiliation rituals are plentiful,” he adds.

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