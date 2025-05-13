Jasmine Crockett calls DOGE a 'scam' and 'cover-up' to help Elon Musk profit

Far-left Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of using his position at the Department of Government Efficiency to profit through his companies.

Crockett made the accusations while a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday. The congresswoman said that DOGE was a "scam" and that Congress already had a committee to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse.

'It was a complete sham. This was never about government efficiency.'

"The difference was, like, DOGE is nothing but a cover-up. It’s a scam," said Crockett while touting her position on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

"They made it seem like they were here to do good, but this was really just a matter of a bad guy coming in and saying, 'Hey, I want this contract, this contract, that contract, and yes, I have a conflict of interest, but no worries! Oh, and while I'm at it, let me fire this person who has this many investigations that they're looking into for Tesla, this person who has this many investigations that they are looking into for SpaceX. Let me save myself some money while also enriching myself at the same time,'" she added.

"It was a complete sham. This was never about government efficiency because if it was, we would have started with defense, where now he wants to take the budget up to a whopping $1 trillion, and they have not been able to pass an audit in the last seven audits!"

She received some applause from the audience.

Musk has stepped back from his duties at DOGE in order to focus on his companies after their stock market values plummeted. Left-wing activists have protested at Tesla dealerships, and some have even resorted to violence in order to dissuade Musk from his support of the Trump administration.

Crockett has previously criticized DOGE when she mocked the suggestion of a "DOGE dividend" to be refunded to the taxpayer from the savings of federal spending. She also had asked protesters to "take down" Musk on her birthday, as their protests were scheduled on the same date.

Video of Crockett's appearance on "The Late Show" can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

