Jasmine Crockett tells anti-Tesla activist group to take down Elon Musk on her birthday

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, a Democrat, told an activist group to take down Elon Musk for her birthday during a call organizing a mass protest against his electric vehicle company.

Crockett made the comments to the "Tesla Takedown" group, which is planning the protest for March 29, which happens to be the birthday of the congresswoman.

'All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down! Yes!'

Some on the right have accused Crockett of supporting domestic terrorism with her comments on the call.

"I am truly here for very selfish reasons. Starting with, on March 29, it's my birthday. And all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down! Yes!" she said.

"Listen, I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight Committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now," she added. "And that language is money."

She went on to make it clear to people on the call that she is backing nonviolent protest.

"When I say fighting, I mean that figuratively. Obviously everything that I am promoting is nonviolence," she says.

"We know we are peaceful, loving people, and this is not about violence," she added at the end of the call. "That's what they do when they do insurrections like Jan. 6."

While many protests against Elon Musk have been peaceful, others have turned to vandalism and violence. In one case in Las Vegas, Nevada, five Tesla vehicles were firebombed with Molotov cocktails and shot with a gun at least three times.

President Donald Trump has said that the government will pursue domestic terrorism charges against those who target Musk companies over his involvement in and support for Trump's policies.

"They're bad guys. They're the same guys who screw around with our schools and universities," Trump said. "We're gonna catch you, and you're gonna go through hell."

Liberal actor John Cusack was also on the call, but he forgot to unmute his microphone, according to the Daily Kos.

Video of Crockett's comments was widely circulated among her critics on social media. The entire call can be viewed on YouTube.

