Teslas torched with Molotov cocktails and shot at service center, Las Vegas police say

A man wearing all black torched several Tesla vehicles with Molotov cocktails and then shot at them with a gun, according to Nevada police.

Details of the incident were released at a media conference by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren and FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans, according to KTNV-TV.

'We will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.'

The fire department received calls about the fire at West Badura Avenue at 2:44 a.m. and an investigation found that at least three bullet rounds were fired into the vehicles.

The suspect approached the Tesla service center on Tuesday morning wearing all black and torched at least five vehicles.

The word "resist" was also spray-painted in red onto the door of the service center. A photo on social media showed the vandalism.

"We do believe that it is isolated at this time," said Koren. "We do not believe there is further threat to the general public."

Evans warned others against targeting Tesla locations and vehicles for vandalism.

"Violent acts like this are unacceptable, regardless of where they occur," he said. "It's a federal crime. We will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

Evans said there were hallmarks of a “potential political agenda" associated with the attack, but it was too early to make conclusions about the motive.

Elon Musk responded to video of the alleged arson attack on the X platform, which he also owns.

"This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks," the tech billionaire wrote.

Tesla has been targeted by protests from left-wing activists opposed to Musk's support of President Donald Trump and his efforts in the Department of Government Efficiency to shrink the size of the federal government.

