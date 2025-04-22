Backlash hits liberal DA for denying criminal charges against worker in Tim Walz admin over vandalism against Teslas

A Minnesota state worker in the Tim Walz administration was given a slap on the wrist by a liberal district attorney after he was accused of causing more than $20,000 in damage to Tesla vehicles, and the sheriff is angry about it.

Dylan Bryan Adams was caught on security video keying six Tesla vehicles while walking his dog near the Target retail store parking lot in Minnesota. Minneapolis police recommended felony charges because of the large amount of damage, but a liberal district attorney declined.

'Seems like Minnesota's far-left radicals actually WANT these criminals to continue their dangerous temper tantrums. Ridiculous.'

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara expressed disappointment that Adams was not criminally charged and was allowed the option of entering a diversion program. Adams works at the Minnesota Department of Human Services under Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

“Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office," O'Hara said. "Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same."

O'Hara had mocked the suspect's stupidity in light of the advanced video monitoring system of the Tesla vehicles.

"Frankly, this is pretty stupid. There's high-quality video in all of these cars. It's committing a crime with a spotlight on you," O'Hara said at the time.

"Downtown, certainly, there are a lot of cameras, and the city does have cameras in a lot of the neighborhoods around the city," he added. "And when we do have problems in areas, oftentimes we deploy mobile trailers with video. These cases in particular have high-quality video right from the vehicle itself."

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office defended the decision.

"This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses," said the spokesperson in a statement. "Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue."

Many were outraged over the charge and accused the district attorney of playing favorites with the suspect because he works for the state.

"Mary Moriarty outrageously decided not to charge a Tim Walz employee who committed felony-level vandalism, on camera, against Teslas in Minneapolis," said U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.). "Seems like Minnesota's far-left radicals actually WANT these criminals to continue their dangerous temper tantrums. Ridiculous."

"Don't forget that Tim Walz is rooting against American workers by hoping for Tesla's collapse. Now, one of his employees caused $20,000 worth of damage trying to destroy a Tesla. Will Walz condemn this attack?" asked former gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls.

The Minneapolis Police Department published four of the videos showing Adams vandalizing the vehicles on the department's YouTube channel.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!