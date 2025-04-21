State employee in Tim Walz's state arrested for allegedly causing $20,000 of damage to 6 Tesla vehicles: 'Pretty stupid'

An employee of Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz's administration has been caught on camera vandalizing multiple Tesla vehicles with his keys while walking his dog, according to police.

Dylan Bryan Adams was arrested for allegedly damaging several Tesla vehicles, according to the New York Post.

'There's high-quality video on all of these cars. It's committing a crime with a spotlight on you.'

Adams is reportedly a 33-year-old fiscal policy analyst for Minnesota state.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the suspect is accused of damaging at least six Tesla vehicles, resulting in more than $20,000 in damages.

During a recent press conference, the Minneapolis Police Department shared four videos recorded by the cameras on the vehicles of the suspect vandalizing Tesla vehicles with what appears to be a key.

Three of the surveillance videos show a man walking his dog and then keying Tesla electric cars. The fourth shows the man scratching something into the Tesla at a Target retail store parking lot.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara noted that it wasn't difficult to make an arrest because Tesla vehicles are equipped with surveillance cameras.

"Downtown, certainly, there are a lot of cameras, and the city does have cameras in a lot of the neighborhoods around the city. And when we do have problems in areas, oftentimes we deploy mobile trailers with video. These cases in particular have high-quality video right from the vehicle itself," O'Hara said.

O'Hara described Tesla vehicles as "rolling surveillance vehicles with the cameras that they have."

O'Hara said vandalizing a Tesla equipped with surveillance cameras is "frankly, ... pretty stupid."

"There's high-quality video on all of these cars," O'Hara stated. "It's committing a crime with a spotlight on you."



When asked if he believes the Tesla attacks by the suspect in custody were politically motivated, O'Hara replied, "Obviously, this has been a problem nationwide, and I don't think that's a coincidence. But we cannot speak specifically regarding these cases. But it's pretty well-reported and obvious that this is a nationwide problem right now."

O'Hara noted that no other brands of cars are being targeted with vandalism at as high a rate as Tesla vehicles.

O'Hara said the suspect likely committed "felony-level property damage," and he added that the damage is "hurting the individual victims in these cases" and "hurting the people in this city that own these cars."

Police said the suspect does not have a prior criminal record.

O'Hara said police believe there is another suspect who vandalized a Tesla vehicle in Minneapolis.

The attacks on Tesla vehicles came after Gov. Tim Walz was slammed online last month for celebrating the stock of Tesla falling.

“Some of you know this. On the iPhone they’ve got that little stock app; I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day. $225 and dropping," Walz said at a rally last month.

Walz ended up walking back the comments after it was revealed that there is a heavy share of Tesla stock in the state’s pension fund, with over 200,000 shares of the electric vehicle company.

Walz claimed that his remark was a "joke."

“I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a joke,” Walz said. “These people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people. My point was, they’re all mad, and I said something I … probably shouldn’t have about a company."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired back at the Democratic governor of Minnesota.

Democrats and liberals have lashed out at Elon Musk as a reaction to the Department of Government Efficiency attempting to spotlight wasteful and fraudulent federal spending.

There have been several violent attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships by left-wing extremists in recent months.

As Blaze News reported last week, a New Mexico man was hit with federal criminal charges by the U.S. Department of Justice after the suspect was accused of carrying out arson attacks against the New Mexico Republican Party's headquarters and a Tesla dealership in the state.

