'Die Elon': Man charged for firebombing Tesla dealership and GOP headquarters in New Mexico; Pam Bondi vows consequences

The U.S. Department of Justice has brought significant criminal charges against a New Mexico man who is accused of carrying out arson attacks against the New Mexico Republican Party's headquarters and a Tesla dealership in the state.

Jamison Wagner, a 40-year-old resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, according to federal authorities. If convicted, Wagner faces between five and 20 years in prison for each count.

'Hurling firebombs is not a political protest.'

Federal prosecutors claim the first arson attack took place at a Tesla dealership in Albuquerque on Feb. 9. Wagner is accused of arson of the Tesla dealership and also of vandalizing the building with inflammatory graffiti, including allegedly writing: “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” “Die Tesla Nazi,” and swastika symbols, according to a report from the Justice Department.

There has been outrage — at times violent — by leftists incensed by Elon Musk's efforts with the Department of Government Efficiency to get rid of excessive or fraudulent federal government spending.

On March 30, the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico was allegedly attacked. The office reportedly suffered from shattered glass and extensive fire damage to a door, and the outside walls were spray-painted with graffiti that read: "ICE=KKK."

Surveillance cameras at both locations captured a white 2015 Hyundai Accent near the crime scenes.

Evidence collected from both crime scenes led to the home of Wagner.

During a search of Wagner's home, investigators allegedly discovered a stencil with the term “ICE = KKK,” an apparent reference to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Authorities also found eight suspected incendiary devices.

No one was injured in either incident, according to investigators.

The Justice Department announced in a statement that FBI and ATF agents found "blue styrofoam egg cartons consistent with the polystyrene material found in the improvised napalm used in the Tesla fire, materials for manufacturing additional incendiary devices, ignitable liquids consistent with the gasoline used at both fire scenes, as well as black and red spray paint matching the graffiti used at both crime scenes" at Wagner's residence.

Authorities also allegedly found Wagner's 2015 white Hyundai Accent in his garage.

Federal authorities have declared that Wagner will now face the full force of the law if he is found guilty.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche declared, "Hurling firebombs is not a political protest. It is a dangerous felony that we will prosecute to the maximum extent. The impressive work by law enforcement in New Mexico sends a clear message to perpetrators of all of the shameful attacks on Tesla facilities and political establishments: We are coming for you, you can’t hide, and you will do serious jail time to pay for your crimes.”

Deputy Director Robert Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives added, "A key suspect is now in custody thanks to the exceptional work of ATF’s Special Agents, certified fire investigators, and forensic specialists. This arrest marks a critical step toward justice in the firebombing that targeted a Tesla dealership and the New Mexico Republican Party Headquarters. Our teams worked around the clock — collecting, analyzing, and connecting forensic evidence across both scenes. With the support of our local partners, the FBI, and the rapid work of ATF’s forensic lab, we were able to link the crimes, identify those responsible, and take swift action to protect the public. This is what ATF does best: We follow the evidence, we find the truth, and we bring offenders to justice.”

FBI Director Kash Patel stated, "This arrest is part of the FBI’s aggressive efforts to investigate and hold accountable those who have targeted Tesla facilities in various states across the country. Thank you to our agents and support teams in Albuquerque who did an outstanding job executing the mission. Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, we will continue to locate and arrest those responsible for these acts of domestic terrorism, and the FBI will work with partners at the Department of Justice to ensure such lawbreakers face justice.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated of the case on the X social media platform, "We will be prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law. We are seeking up to 40 years in prison — no negotiating."

Bondi also hinted this week that federal prosecutors would not accept plea deals.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” said Bondi. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson told the New York Post, “Following Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, Director Patel immediately took steps to have the FBI quickly locate and arrest domestic terrorists attacking Tesla facilities — and we’re glad to see the latest operation succeed not just in this effort, but also bring to justice the same alleged attacker of the New Mexico Republican Party from February."

