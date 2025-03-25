Tim Walz cheers Tesla troubles as leftists embrace domestic terror

Elon Musk’s position in the Trump administration and friendship with the president himself have led to liberals across the country suddenly turning their backs on the climate change cause and not only boycotting Tesla but doxxing the owners of the electric vehicles.

Kamala Harris’ former running mate, Tim Walz, decided it would be a good look to cheer on what is happening to Tesla.

“On the iPhone they’ve got that little stock app; I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day. $225 and dropping,” Walz said to cheers.

“And if you own one, we’re not blaming you; you can take dental floss and pull the Tesla thing off, you know, I’m just telling you,” he added.

Walz also came under fire recently for claiming he “could kick most of their asses,” in reference to Trump supporters.

“First of all, you guys are the ones who made everybody buy a Tesla,” Dave Landau of “Normal World” comments, noting that Walz isn’t the only one cheering Tesla's destruction.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also joked about the destruction of property to a giggling liberal audience.

“Jimmy Kimmel washed off the blackface long enough to co-sign the Tesla vandalism all for the horrible right-wing crime of employing Americans to make environmentally friendly electric cars,” Landau says.

“Elon is looking into the efficiency of the government,” 1/4 Black Garrett chimes in. “Like you’re going so far to burn and destroy other civilians' cars.”

“Yeah, these aren’t billionaires. These are people with jobs who are trying to save money on gas,” Landau adds.

Want more 'Normal World'?

