Tim Walz mocks Tesla's stock slide and gets obliterated by Elon Musk's brutal response

Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said that he would look at Tesla's stock price to get a little "boost" of happiness, but Elon Musk responded with a ruthless barb.

Many on the left have taken aim at Musk's companies to protest his support of and participation in the Trump administration. Some Tesla vehicles and dealerships have been targeted with vandalism, including arson.

'I don’t know whether to pity his ignorance or be disgusted by the joy he takes in the pain of others.'

Walz mocked Tesla's stock price, which has lost more than 50% in value from its peak in December, during a speech on Tuesday in Wisconsin.

"They got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day," said Walz to the audience. "$225 and dropping! And if you own one, we're not blaming you. You can take dental floss and pull the Tesla thing off, you know."

While the audience was receptive to his jab at Musk, the tech billionaire responded on the X platform, which he also owns.

"Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord," he replied.

Others pounced on Walz's comments to make fun of the failed Democratic candidate.

"‘Tampon’ Tim Walz rooting against an American company like Tesla is both petty and gross. Maybe he should focus more on governing his poorly run state than attacking one of the world's most innovative companies," responded Steve Cortes, a former Trump aide.

"Says a lot about this small man that he wishes ill on a great American company. I don’t know whether to pity his ignorance or be disgusted by the joy he takes in the pain of others," responded former sports broadcaster Michele TaFoya.

"Someone should tell TimWalz that people can hate Elon — but that doesn’t mean they still don’t wanna see their stock accounts go down," replied reporter Peter Hamby.

Walz's post on social media garnered more than 24 million interactions.

Trump has said that he would seek to designate attacks on Tesla as "domestic terrorism." In the most recent incident of violence, five Tesla vehicles were damaged in an arson attack, according to Las Vegas police. The suspect also fired a gun at least three times into the vehicles.

Here's video of Walz's comments:

Is Tim Walz encouraging more Radical Democrat Terrorism against Tesla dealerships?



“Look at the Tesla stock if you need a little boost during the day.” pic.twitter.com/LitJxPMkxl

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 19, 2025

