Rep. Jasmine Crockett nailed with brutal ridicule over comments against DOGE dividend proposal

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas was mocked and ridiculed on social media after trying to criticize the DOGE dividend proposal by Elon Musk.

Musk is charged by President Donald Trump with weeding out fraud and waste in government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency, and it has been proposed to refund some of those savings to the American taxpayer.

'Unless it’s for Trans Elmo Sesame Street in Guatemala.'

Crockett was referring to initial estimates that the dividend could be as much as $5,000, which she said was not enough to help anyone. She made the comments while speaking to ABC News about her role on the congressional DOGE Oversight committee.

"Listen, he's just telling a lie. He's not the one that had anything with the $1,200 refunds that people had during the midst of COVID. That was done by a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate," she responded.

"Right now what they're going to do is say, 'We want to give you a refund, but Congress won't let us,' because they already know that there's just no money for that," she added. "The only reason that those refunds came before was because we were living in different times. This was a time in which hopefully we won't ever go through again. We had a 'once in a lifetime' pandemic."

She went on to claim that the U.S. might suffer other pandemic emergencies because of efforts by the Trump administration to shut down health programs. She falsely cited an alleged emergence of Ebola in one case in New York City that officials have since said was not actually Ebola.

"So no, we are not in the business of giving out money. And honestly, I don't know what $5,000 will do for you if you are unable to find a job because I am telling people we are headed towards a recession because the United States government is the 15th-largest employer in the world," she concluded.

Many on social media took issue with her attempt to downplay a possible $5,000 refund after praising Democrats for a much smaller $1,200 pandemic refund.

"This same Rep called for reparations for Black people. Typical out-of-touch hypocritical Democrat," responded the popular Libs of TikTok account.

"Unless it’s for Trans Elmo Sesame Street in Guatemala, in which case we are totally for giving out millions of your taxpayer $. - The Democrats," joked Donald Trump Jr.

"A $5,000 check could buy food, but Crockett prefers to preach from her Capitol throne," said another detractor.

"Oh, so it's the right thing to (D)o when y'all hand out a pittance, but w(R)ong when Trump wants to give us $5,000 of OUR OWN MONEY back??" replied radio talk show host Isaiah Carter.

Video of Crockett's comments went viral on social media, but it was edited to cut out the latter part of the sentence dealing with the $5,000 dividend proposal.

Earlier in the interview, Crockett criticized Musk for refusing to appear before the committee to answer questions and berated Republicans for voting against a subpoena for Musk to appear.

