Liberal Portland man disappointed at vandal who spray-painted 'Nazi' on his Tesla: 'I'll go protest with you!'

A Washington state man expressed his frustration at a vandal who was caught on video spray-painting the word "Nazi" on his Tesla car.

Tim Tees told KGW-TV that he was watching the Super Bowl with his son when someone vandalized his electronic car in front of their Northwest Portland home. He found the vandalism after watching footage from his surveillance camera.

'Look, dude, if you want to protest, I'll go and protest with you.'

The video shows a person with a face covering walk to the car to vandalize it with red paint and then walk across the street.

"They spray-painted my car," Tees said. "That happened in broad daylight. I mean, he was brazen."

Many on the left have abandoned their previous love of the Tesla brand after its owner Elon Musk publicly supported President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election. Musk was then tapped to head the Department of Government Efficiency to root out fraud and waste.

Tees said that he did not support Musk and was likely politically aligned with the beliefs of the vandal.

"I get the people are upset about Elon. I'm upset about Elon, you know. I bought the car before Elon went crazy, hence the bumper sticker," he said.

The sticker read, "I bought this before Elon went crazy."

The car is now in storage and Tees is thinking about selling it despite admitting that he really likes the vehicle.

He went on to say that he would have rather protested with the suspect and donated the money he spent to clean the car to a liberal cause.

"What I would say to him is like, 'Hey, look, dude, if you want to protest, I'll go and protest with you,'" the man concluded. "The $255 I spent to clean my car, I could have used to donate to the DNC, or you know, to a number of other organizations that could have done something a little bit more constructive."

Video of the vandalism as well as the interview with Tees can be viewed on KGW's news report on YouTube.

