Sheryl Crow sells off Tesla car and donates money in protest against Elon Musk

Singer Sheryl Crow posted a video of herself waving goodbye to her Tesla electric car in protest against Elon Musk and the policies of the Trump administration.

Some on the left have turned on their Tesla vehicles after Musk, who owns the company, aligned himself with the Trump campaign and has since become the head of President Donald Trump's department to root out waste and fraud.

'In hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.'

The 63-year-old Nashville-based celebrity posted the video on her official Instagram account where she has more than 678k followers.

“My parents always said ... you are who you hang out with," she wrote Saturday. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla."

She went on to refer to Musk as "president," a common liberal criticism against his prominent role in the administration.

"Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth," she added.

Many on the right have been calling for the federal government to stop funding NPR on the basis that much of its reporting is biased to the left. In April, Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana lambasted NPR CEO and president Katherine Maher as a "radical, left-wing activist" who is opposed to free speech and objective journalism.

"Katherine Maher isn't qualified to teach an introductory journalism class, much less capable of responsibly spending millions of American tax dollars," he wrote.

Tesla sales have suffered since the election, causing the stock to drop by 21% and lowering Musk's net worth by about $100 billion according to some estimates.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!