Elon Musk hints at how the DOGE will dismantle massive federal workforce

Tech billionaire Elon Musk responded to a report showing how many federal workers actually show up for work in person and hinted at actions DOGE might take to lower the federal budget.

The report found that only about 6% of the federal workforce reported in-person on a "full-time basis" while nearly a third of federal workers do their work remotely on a full-time basis. It also indicated that some workers were lying about where they were located in order to jack up their income based on locality pay schedules.

'That is absurd, and it’s not something the American people will stand for.'

Musk responded to the report on X, the social media platform he owns.

"If you exclude security guards & maintenance personnel, the number of government workers who show up in person and do 40 hours of work a week is closer to 1%!" he wrote. "Almost no one."

Musk has been tasked as one of the two directors of the Department of Government Efficiency, the acronym of which is also a play on the cryptocurrency coin based on a popular dog meme. The other director is director Vivek Ramaswamy.

The report on federal workers' habits was put together by the office of Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, who presented it to Musk and Ramaswamy during their visit to Congress on Thursday. Photographers captured Musk with his son on his shoulders walking through Congress.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana also responded to the report.

“That is absurd, and it’s not something the American people will stand for,” said Johnson to reporters. “And so one of the first things that I think you’ll see is a demand from the new administration, from all of us in Congress, [that] the federal workers, return to their desks.”

The report also found that the government was spending about $15.7 billion per year to lease and maintain federal office buildings. 7,697 of those were completely vacant while 2,265 were somewhat empty.

"Unbelievable. This is EXACTLY why we need the Department of Government Efficiency," said Johnson on X in response to Musk's post.

