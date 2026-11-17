Wyoming Governor-elect Eric Barlow (R) has named three key leadership picks for his incoming administration. Barlow's choice of a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat to serve as attorney general has ruffled some feathers.

Barlow's nominee, Walter Eggers, is a Cheyenne-based energy sector lawyer who has been teaching in recent months at the University of Wyoming College of Law. He also happens to be a registered Democrat, and Federal Election Commission records show he has donated over $20,000 to Democratic campaigns and organizations in recent decades.

'Those people have proven their agenda of destroying everything that Wyoming has historically stood for.'

Eggers has, for example, donated to Harris for President; Biden for President; the Wyoming Democratic State Central Committee; the Democratic National Committee; Colorado Rep. Jason Crow's (D) 2018 campaign; and Hillary for America. He also donated to Obama for America eight times.

The longtime Democratic donor is keen to take the job should the Republican-controlled state Senate confirm him in the new year.

"I am, first and foremost, very grateful and honored by the governor-elect’s decision to appoint me to this position, subject to confirmation by the Senate," Eggers told Cowboy State Daily. "I am very interested in this job because I believe it will put me in a position to advocate for the state of Wyoming."

In the role, Eggers would be able to decide whether to continue current Attorney General Keith Kautz's work of defending the state's conservative legislation — including pro-life and reality-affirming laws — from liberal legal challenges.

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"I would take on that representation and that obligation with the same zealous approach I’ve applied to all my representation in the past — and any representation I would conduct or oversee as attorney general," he told the Cowboy State Daily.

Wyoming state Rep. Chip Neiman (R) is among the conservatives who have spoken out about the Democrat's nomination.

"After promising us that he’d be a conservative governor, his first act before being sworn in is to elevate a democrat to Wyoming’s highest law enforcement office? Come on, fella," Neiman wrote in a recent op-ed. "Eggers’ nomination demands rejection by the Wyoming Senate."

Neiman underscored that Eggers has regularly donated to "the same Democrat movement that has engaged in lawfare against Wyoming’s core industries" and that has opposed protections for the unborn.

"A nominee whose campaign contributions align with the politicians who initiated and advanced the very litigation and rules Wyoming has fought against cannot be trusted in that role," added Neiman.

Republican state Sen. Laura Taliaferro is also concerned about whether a Democratic attorney general can be trusted.

"I think that anyone who donates to Democrats like Hillary, Obama and Biden is not someone who will look out for Wyoming’s best interests," Taliaferro said, according to the Open Range Record. "All of those people have proven their agenda of destroying everything that Wyoming has historically stood for."

Bob Ferguson, vice chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party, told the Open Range Record, "Based on Barlow’s record and everything he has supported and voted for throughout his career it doesn't surprise me a bit that he would put a dyed in the wool democrat in as the chief legal counsel and chief law enforcement office of the state."

Barlow has been classified as a moderate libertarian conservative by OnTheIssues and assigned a 41% lifetime "Freedom Score" on the John Birch Society's Freedom Index.

Neither Eggers nor the governor-elect's transition team immediately responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.

Not all Wyoming Republicans are worried about having a Democratic state attorney general.

"I wouldn’t think [party affiliation] would matter very much," state Sen. Charlie Scott (R) said, according to the Cowboy State Daily. "We’ve had in the past, attorneys general who were on the opposite party of the governor. They work for the governor, and they do what the governor says."

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