Larry David has spent decades making a career out of being unapologetically difficult. But after six years of interviews with a biographer, it turns out the thing that bothered him most about his life story was that it made him look too nice.

On “The Glenn Beck Program,” author Blake J. Harris joins Glenn to discuss his new biography of the “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-creator, whom he calls the “most fascinating man in the world.”

“I can’t believe that I got access to speak with him. It was quite a process,” he tells Glenn. “But the obvious question is, how different is he than the character in the show? And Larry’s response to that would be that he’s completely different.”

“He sees the character in the show as this other guy, this hero,” Harris explains.

“But if you ask me, or if you ask his wife, or anyone close to him, there’s a lot of overlap,” he continues, pointing to an exchange that took place after he sent David the manuscript for his biography.

“He was very happy,” he tells Glenn. “And I said, ‘Larry, it’s been six years, any big, macro thoughts?’”

“His macro thought was, ‘Yeah, if I could do it over again, I wouldn’t do it.’ He was talking about the book,” he continues. “And I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s kind of hurtful to me. Like, this is my life’s work.’”

“And the character in the show would stand by that,” Harris explains. “But the real-life Larry noticed that he hurt my feelings and didn’t mean to hurt my feelings about that. He said, ‘No, no, Blake, not because of you. You did a great job. You did a great job.’”

Harris explained that David's reaction had nothing to do with his work. Rather, David said he was “a very private person” who didn't “want people knowing about [him].”

“That small distinction really shows you the difference because the character in the show, like the real-life Larry, regrets everything, but the real-life Larry noticed that he hurt my feelings in a way that he didn’t intend to,” he continues.

Still, Harris says, David remains someone he deeply admires.

“And he remains my hero,” he adds. “And that’s so rare.”

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