The Trump administration is sounding the alarm over its aviation systems following the national grounding of flights last week.

The Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation secretaries both broadcasted their concerns with their current computer network that handles aviation, after speculation that newly introduced artificial intelligence systems could be to blame.

'It has to be a complete overhaul.'

Just three days before the ground stop, the FAA implemented an $875 million AI-supported air traffic management system to all 22 route traffic control centers in the United States.

The system is called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories and was created by the company Air Space Intelligence, which received a 12-year contract from the government in June, AV Web reported.

The program reportedly combines 200 data streams that include weather, flight paths, traffic, and staffing capabilities to assist in air traffic control and predict and avoid congestion.

Although the ground stop came days after the AI program was implemented nationwide, ASI was quick to dispel any rumors that it was their program that was to blame.

"The current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART system, any product of ASI, or our integration with FAA and ATC," the company said, according to the Washington Times.

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Addressing what the federal government said was the true reason for the issues, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin predominantly blamed a "patchwork" approach to fixing the FAA's traffic control system.

"The patchwork doesn't work. We need one complete system; we need someone to come in and build the whole system. ... Nickel-and-diming it together does not work," Mullin told reporters on Friday.

"This is what happens when that takes place. ... It has to be a complete overhaul of the system, which we estimate to be about $50 billion," he added.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed the call for $50 billion in funding from Congress.

"Give us the money to fix it," Duffy said.

The secretary described "an incredibly old air traffic control system," which had its routers "overloaded with data" before they went down.

"It's the old hardware that went down," Duffy reiterated.

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"Today's nationwide ground stop happened because our air traffic control system is operating on DECADES-OLD, analog equipment that simply cannot compete with the demands of the 21st century," Duffy wrote on X.

As for SMART, the FAA said the new program is meant to shift air traffic management from being reactive to predictive, in hopes of avoiding unforeseen issues.

The system can allegedly anticipate airport capacity and demand days and weeks ahead of time.

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