A mob of teenagers brutally beat up a 50-year-old woman and her friend inside and outside of an Omaha, Nebraska, metro bus last week — and the violent incident was caught on cellphone video.

Police reports said the pair were attacked around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and that the mob consisted of between 20 and 40 juveniles, KETV-TV reported.

'I don’t need to worry when I go on a city bus that I’m going to get beat up by kids again.'

The station added that documents indicate both victims had visible injuries to their faces and heads. The man said the juveniles stole his jacket, cellphone, and debit card, KETV noted, and the woman said her cash was stolen and her glasses were broken.

Rose Bacardi, the woman who was attacked, recounted her ordeal to WOWT-TV.

Bacardi told the station she and her friend were riding the bus when a group took her friend's belongings — after which the confrontation quickly turned violent.

“They hit me from behind, as far as I can remember, to be honest with you," she told WOWT. "And about four or five young guys — kids — punched me in my face."

Bacardi added to the station that the teen mob also beat up her friend — a man — outside the bus and attacked her.

“They boxed me like I had done something wrong to them, and I hadn’t done anything wrong to them," she told WOWT. "I just wanted off the bus because my friend was off the bus."

RELATED: 9 teen thugs brutally beat up lone male after victim defended bullied female at Florida high school, cops say

“I would recommend to the city, for sure, that they put those kids back on the school bus so that other people like me — people don’t realize that I’m 50 years old, I’m going to be 51 in December — I don’t need to worry when I go on a city bus that I’m going to get beat up by kids again,” Bacardi told WOWT.

She also delivered a message to her attackers, WOWT said: “What if I was your mother? Your daughter? Your sister? Your aunt? Would you want it to happen to her? Or him — uncle, father, brother? Would you? I wouldn’t."

Bacardi also told WOWT that she's "going to keep surviving. They couldn’t do any damage to me. I lived in the woods for four years — homeless — because of a fire. I survived a house fire. I survived cancer. I’ve survived."

OPOA President Patrick Dempsey called the incident “devastating," WOWT said: “This is our community, and this mob-like mentality, to my knowledge, should not be tolerated anywhere in the City of Omaha."

Omaha Police in a Monday news release said four teens were arrested in connection with the attack — but that they're "still looking for help identifying additional suspects."

Police said a group of 20 to 40 juveniles attacked the victims, after which the suspects left the area. But police said investigators identified four suspects with the help of tips from the public.

Police said the suspects are between the ages of 14 and 16 years old and were booked at the Douglas County Youth Center for two counts of 3rd-degree assault.

Police added that those with information are urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!