The sky is not falling. The world is not ending. It’s not over. Things are not worse than they have ever been before.

The political situation is bad, the outlook isn’t sunny, but nothing lasts forever. Things turn around, and unexpected turns are bound to occur at times and in ways we can’t possibly predict. No matter how cooked, busted, or chopped — to use the language of the Zoomers — things seem to be, the end is not nigh. "It isn’t over until the fat lady sings,” as they used to say in the old days before that might be considered offensive.

We should follow short-term politics and vote the right way. But we must also think in multigenerational time frames.

I’m old. Not that old. Only 39 years old. But that’s old.

Senior netizen

And while I know you, dear reader, might be older than I am, it is nevertheless true that I am older than many of the people who post on the internet. Thus, in internet years, I am a senior citizen. I have lived long enough to vote in more than one election, and I am old enough to realize that no matter how bad things may seem, they’re never quite as bad as we believe.

The script runs the same way after every election, whether presidential or midterm. If your side wins, you are elated. If your side loses, it’s the end of the world as you know it. Experiencing the 48 hours after an election on X — the everything site — is like experiencing a cacophony of hysteria, terror, and fan fiction full of doom and end-times predictions.

You get the sense that the promulgators of the hysteria actually like the way it makes them feel, despite the fact that the conclusions of their predictions and reactions would be entirely terrible.

Elections past

I remember 2016. I stayed up and watched until the very end, until it was called and official. I remember seeing those hilarious scenes of tears at Hillary HQ on the timeline. I remember the extreme meltdown from the left over those days and the following years. They were cataclysmic. It was finished. I remember all the exaggeration and insanity, and I remember laughing at the absurdity of it.

I remember 2020 as well. I remember the feeling that “we can’t ever win another election” emanating from the right side of the internet. “It’s over.” “It’s going to be a permanent Democratic majority from here on out.” “There’s no point in voting.” Those were all common sentiments on the right in December 2020.

I remember other elections too. Romney’s loss, Obama’s victory, Bush’s victory and the hanging chads. And I remember that people were elated and disappointed in the wake of those results too.

But the feelings weren’t quite as apocalyptic.

Over-feeding

That’s because the internet wasn’t around in the same way. Or really, social media wasn’t around in anything like the same way. Social media is good for lots of things, but it can be bad for just as many. Spend enough time on it and the world begins to look like the version of the world your feed serves you. Everything becomes more urgent, more extreme, more infuriating. Eventually, that warped little picture can start to feel like reality.

In short, it makes us angry, depressed, and hysterical.

I want to be clear that I am not suggesting that elections do not have an impact, that everything is just hunky-dory no matter what happens, or that there isn’t a rising tide of rabid forms of odious leftism that are antithetical to our civilization and hostile to American life as we know it. The predictions taking into account all these factors, demographics, and a variety of other forewarnings are extremely worrying, to say the least. We need to be sober and honest about what may be coming down the pike in the next few years and how to combat it.

But cold, honest, sober analysis is very different from self-serving and oddly self-soothing performative hysteria, which benefits no one and achieves nothing.

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Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

Working on the future

If we want to avoid what the prediction-makers claim is coming, we need to be serious about the way we approach the future. If we want the future to be brighter rather than darker, we need to work to make it that way. There are lots of ways to do that, and none of them involve performative hysteria for clicks.

We can work on campaigns. We can volunteer our skills on behalf of causes that make positive contributions to our society and civilization. We can write columns like this one. We can become advocates for what we believe in and make a difference in whatever way we can.

We can have families. We can have as many children as possible. We can teach them right, raise them religious, and cultivate communities and a culture that are not contingent on any particular political reality.

We should follow short-term politics and vote the right way. But we must also think in multigenerational time frames and cultivate families and a culture able to weather whatever storms may be on the horizon.

We might not be able to stop the sky from falling, but we can open our umbrellas.