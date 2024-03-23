Horrifying video shows man walking off with severed leg after lethal train accident in California: 'He's eating that'

A shocking video captured the moment a California man walked off with a severed human leg after a train accident where a woman died, according to police.

The video shows a disheveled man looking around while carrying a large, ragged object.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said that a train struck a woman at about 8:05 a.m. near G and 7th streets in the town of Wasco near Bakersfield.



A witness told KGET-TV that they saw a man remove a severed leg from the scene near an Amtrak Station.

The video shows the man in a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants leaning over an object. He turns around and erratically laughs at the person recording the scene, then staggers away.

A second scene in the video appears to show the police response and the man waving the leg at the officers.

KGET published a censored version of the video with words bleeped out and the image of the leg blurred out.

A voice can be heard on the video saying, "He's eating that s**t!" in English and then in Spanish.

Some of the news videos edit out the portions where it looks like he might be eating the leg.

The sheriff's office later confirmed that they had arrested the man and identified him as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez.

Other news footage from KERO-TV showed what appeared to be a bloody stain on the sidewalk at the scene of the incident.

Tellez was arrested without incident and police said he had outstanding warrants. He was also charged with misdemeanor removal of human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval.

Some reports say he was charged with mutilating the body, which supports the claim that he had devoured some of it.

Wasco is a city of approximately 21k residents located about 25 miles north of Bakersfield in the San Joaquin Valley.

