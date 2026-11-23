Chivalry isn’t dead. It just needed a boost from a centuries-old king.

Author Faith Moore’s “Wooing Jane” celebrates old-fashioned values with a time-travel twist. The book’s protagonist, the very single Jane, is shocked to find Henry VIII materializing in her bedroom one ordinary day.

'I wanted to give readers permission to believe in romance again by pointing out that chivalry is a system that’s actually designed to protect women.'

The king’s appearance startles poor Jane, a Tudor aficionado who doesn’t know how to process this sudden event. She soon gets to know both the historical figure and a young man who seems like her opposite in every way.

Or is he?

Taste for Tudor

Moore, who previously gave us the Dickensian “Christmas Karol,' says Philippa Gregory’s “The Other Boleyn Girl” proved a gateway book to her new novel. She devoured it in her 20s, entranced by the Tudor clan’s theatrics.

The story sparked some creative questions that needed to be answered.

“I found myself asking, ‘Which parts of this story are actually true?’ That led me down a rabbit hole that I think I’m still going down,” Moore tells Blaze Lifestyle.

Moore could have leaned back on “artistic license” throughout “Wooing Jane.” It’s a frothy rom-com with a literary sheen, not a scholarly text.

She rebelled against that path.

“I think it would have cheapened the humor if I had played fast and loose with the history,” Moore says. “’Wooing Jane’ is intended to be a wild and zany ride, and I wanted to make sure that every time my readers said, ‘Wait, is that historical detail really true?’ the answer would be ‘yes.’”

Open mindset

The book features group chats and social media musings, some of which drive Moore to distraction in the real world. Facebook and its ilk may connect us to complete strangers or let us bond with old chums, but there’s a darker side to them.

“I was trying to show how technology creates a barrier between people and hampers actual human interaction,” she says of smartphones, Facebook, and “online alter egos.” “And I set the characters on a trajectory that would move them away from their phones and toward each other.”

Our frazzled heroine must deal with a kingly sort showing up unannounced, but choosing Henry VIII might seem “problematic,” to use the left’s phrasing.

After all, he married six times and beheaded two former flames. Moore doesn’t endorse his actions but puts them in context.

“I think something is lost when we try to judge the past by modern standards,” she says. “But if we are trying to understand how people in a different time actually lived, we can’t assume their mindset was the same as ours.”

One example? Characters keep slamming the king out of time as a “misogynist,” a term he doesn’t understand.

“When someone explains that it means he hates women, he's shocked. He loves women,” she says.

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John Chillingworth/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rescuing the rom-com

“Wooing Jane” leans into classic courting rituals and practices, the kind modern feminists discount, if not discourage. The author suggests that helps explain why men and women often struggle to connect in modern times.

“Feminism has imposed so many ‘rules’ about how men and women should behave … dating can feel like a minefield,” she says.

“Many women have gone to war against the sorts of things that used be just common decency, like paying for dinner, pulling out a chair, opening a door,” she continues. “And yet romance is the most popular genre in fiction by far.”

That disconnect powers “Wooing Jane.”

“I wanted to give readers permission to believe in romance again by pointing out that chivalry is a system that’s actually designed to protect women,” she says.

That is one reason the modern rom-com has struggled in recent years, particularly on the big screen.

“The joy of a rom-com is in waiting for the two main characters to get together,” she says. “[In modern rom-coms], the couple jumps straight into bed together in the first third of the movies.”

What’s missing? That “delicious slow burn” found in the best romantic features, like “When Harry Met Sally” (1989).

Moore’s views on love and romance power the book, but she worked hard not to turn “Wooing Jane” into a polemic.

“I feel pretty strongly that a novelist who sets out to make a point will only succeed in writing a bad novel,” she says. “If you have a point to make, give a speech or write an article.”