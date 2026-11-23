Stephen A. Smith interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House — and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock thinks the ESPN personality is now trying to win back his “hood pass” by picking fights with white athletes.

Whitlock accuses Smith of deliberately provoking controversy over Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, arguing that his latest racially charged commentary is less about basketball than about rehabilitating his standing with black audiences.

“Stephen A. Smith is fighting for his hood pass,” Whitlock says.





“There’s a familiar pattern here. Stephen A. Smith visits Donald Trump, interviews Donald Trump at the White House, and then Stephen A. Smith gets backlash for visiting Donald Trump at the White House, escorted by snow bunnies,” he continues.

“He gets backlash for that, and he needs to recover his hood pass,” he adds.

In order to do that, Smith homed in on the Los Angeles Lakers — led by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

“Three white guys,” Whitlock says.

Whitlock suspects that because Smith “did something that irritated the culture,” he felt that trolling white people might bring him back into the culture’s good graces.

“Never before in the history of the NBA since the days of George Mikan has three white dudes led an NBA team to a championship,” Smith said.

“And that’s what the Lakers are threatening to do,” he continued. “I’m looking at the brothers. I’m like, ‘What are you going to do about it?’”

“Y’all ain't got nothing to say about that,” he said. “I’m just asking, want to hand the NBA to them? Or are you going to remind them who the hell you are?”

“Embarrassing. Just completely embarrassing. He’s unprofessional. ESPN literally should fire him on the spot,” Whitlock says.

“And I’m saying that without an ounce of exaggeration, because we know what would happen if the reverse were said here,” he adds.

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