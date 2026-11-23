A former aide for Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) has been indicted on conspiracy and false reporting charges in connection with a hate crime hoax, federal prosecutors revealed Friday.

The apparent hoax, which involved extensive and gruesome "scarification art" on the purported victim's body, unraveled almost immediately after it was first reported in 2025. No clear motive has emerged for the alleged hoax itself.

'A member of the conspiracy wrote "Trump Whore" on Greene's stomach in black ink.'

On July 23, 2025, the date of the alleged staged hate crime, Natalie Greene allegedly paid a "body scarification artist" $500 for a procedure that would create assault-like wounds on her face, neck, and upper body.

Accused co-conspirator Anamaria Moe, 25, allegedly called 911 at 10:36 p.m. that day to report that three men with a gun had attacked both women as they walked through a nature area. Moe mentioned that Greene worked for a federal official, the press release said.

In the press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey said Moe claimed that "the men had called Greene a racist and a whore and threatened to shoot Greene and Moe."

Officers found Greene zip tied further along the trail, with visible wounds and writing on her body.

RELATED: GOP ex-aide found tied up with gruesome wounds and 'Trump whore' written on her stomach — feds say it was all a hoax

U.S. Dept of Justice Composite Image

After Greene was taken to the hospital, federal officials began to investigate the incident. It was later discovered that "a member of the conspiracy" had used Moe's phone to search "zip ties near me" just days prior to the incident, the indictment claims.

Greene had visited the scarification artist in Pennsylvania to prepare for the hoax and corresponded with him online leading up to her visit, according to prosecutors. The former congressional aide even designed her own wound patterns, according to investigators.

Before the two women drove to the nature preserve, "a member of the conspiracy wrote 'Trump Whore' on Greene's stomach in black ink and '[Federal Official 1] is Racist' on her back," according to the indictment.

Federal Official 1 appears to refer to Van Drew. Van Drew lost his re-election bid to Democrat Zack Mullock in the midterms after serving four terms and switching parties in 2019.

Greene has been charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement.

Moe, her alleged co-conspirator, has been charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and conveying false statements and hoaxes.

Each individual count carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Greene's lawyer, Louis Barbone, said in 2025 that she "is presumed innocent and reserves all of her defenses for presentation in a court of law," according to New Jersey 101.5.

Van Drew and a public defender listed as representing Moe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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