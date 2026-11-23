In the weeks and months ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, a number of professional athletes predicted there would be performance drops that coincide with the game's highly anticipated November 19 release.

What seemed like a joke at the time now actually has some legs, as the athletes who publicly declared their excitement for the game saw a noticeable dip in performance around release day.

'It's not something I want to really get into.'

The GTA VI theory started when NBA center Steven Adams said that the media should take note of the "performance of the league" when the game dropped last Thursday.

A few days and a few billion dollars in sales later, the proof is in the pudding.

Unsurprisingly, Adams had a below-average performance against the Denver Nuggets on November 20, a day after the game came out. Although Adams averages just 12 minutes per game with four points and four rebounds, he had just two points and two rebounds in 12 minutes last Friday.

Maybe Adams was right about his colleagues, though. On GTA 6 launch day and the following three days, NBA games averaged six points less than their average so far in the 2026-2027 season.

Against an average of 226.8 total points per game at the time of this writing, NBA games saw an average of just 220.5 from Thursday to Sunday. Saturday was by far the lowest, when six games averaged a total of just 210.2 points. None of the days reached the league average.

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In the racing world, sparks flew, literally, for F1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the Heineken Las Vegas GP over the weekend, and that wasn't a good thing.

Hamilton had joked in July that he was "dying for the new Grand Theft Auto to come out" and laughed about canceling all his work. Hamilton still showed up to race, but had a shockingly poor qualifying on Friday before almost crashing into his own Ferrari teammate at the Las Vegas event on Saturday.

"It's not something I want to really get into," Hamilton told reporters, per the BBC.

Hamilton finished seventh, despite being third overall in the driver standings. Teammate Charles Leclerc placed 10th after receiving a 10-second penalty over their near crash.

For soccer, world-renowned star Lamine Yamal was another standout name who mentioned the release of GTA 6 publicly and then heavily underperformed. Yamal, 19, had inexplicably posted a GTA VI logo to his social media after winning the 2026 World Cup, which was widely interpreted as his excitement for what's next.

On Sunday, his first-place Barcelona team was up against 10th-place Villareal. Despite getting a season-high nine shots, Lamal only had one shot on goal and did not score.



RELATED: Athletes are warning fans about the release of GTA VI — prepare for their performance to suffer

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Sticking with young soccer stars, English player Tyler Fredricson, 21, said he was "all ready for GTA 6," in October, when at the time he said he had "picked up a little injury."

That little injury turned into a full-blown four-month absence, with Fredricson yet to play since voicing his excitement. It turns out the defender suffered a foot fracture that required surgery.

Another injured player who has plenty of time to pick up a controller is NFL QB Kyler Murray. Murray has long been the subject of the "Kyler Murray Call of Duty theory," which claims his performance drops upon the release of new Call of Duty titles, which come out yearly.

Although there was much speculation as to whether or not the same would be allegedly true for Murray with GTA 6, there won't be any stats to measure this time around; the Minnesota Vikings starter went down with a hamstring injury just 10 days before the game came out.

Murray could be back next week ahead of the game versus the Atlanta Falcons, as reports and team timelines have him, as head coach Kevin O’Connell said, "definitely getting close."

When it comes to video game releases versus athlete performances, it seems that even the pros are human, in the sense that that those who are most likely to vocalize their excitement are the ones most likely to be spending time on the couch.

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