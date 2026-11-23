Amazon's "The Rings of Power" has taken plenty of liberties with J.R.R. Tolkien's work, but Season 3, Episode 6 may have just set a new standard.

In the latest episode, Sauron, the Dark Lord himself, transforms into Galadriel to seduce information out of her captive husband, Celeborn. Then, for good measure, he changes back into his male form while kissing him.

'... like an ego boost for him almost, like a power thing.'

It's a man, man

None of this happened in Tolkien's books.

As first reported by Fandom Pulse, the show's creators teased "LGBTQ representation" back in 2024. Apparently, this is what they had in mind.

In the episode, Sauron captures Celeborn and takes Galadriel's form to extract information from him. After kissing Celeborn and obtaining the information he wants, Sauron kisses him again while transitioning back into his male form, as the camera pans around to reveal his face mid-kiss.

Stroking Celeborn's chin, Sauron tells the elf he thought "it was bliss" when Galadriel submitted to him.

RELATED: The 'Lord of the Rings' according to Amazon: Even the orcs are victims

Lip service

In Tolkien's works, Sauron does not shape-shift into Galadriel and kiss Celeborn. Celeborn is not Sauron's tortured prisoner, and this entire encounter was invented for the Amazon series.

Not only did Amazon take one of the most feared and powerful characters in the books — the figure known as the Necromancer in "The Hobbit" — and give him a same-sex kiss, it also had him transform into a woman considered one of the most beautiful beings in Tolkien's universe.

Actor Charlie Vickers, who plays Sauron, described the second, wildly unnecessary kiss as a humiliation ritual of sorts for Celeborn.

It's "like an ego boost for him almost, like a power thing," he said.

According to Vickers, Sauron already had the information he needed. The second kiss was simply another way to humiliate Celeborn and twist the knife.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Amazon has taken major liberties with Tolkien's world.

RELATED: 'GTA VI' costs $80 — and the 'physical' edition doesn't even have a disc

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Hobbit-ual offender

In 2022, Amazon introduced Arondir, a black Silvan elf created for the series, as part of a deliberately more diverse Middle-earth. The casting prompted a furious argument among Tolkien fans over how faithfully the show was adhering to the author's descriptions of his peoples.

Then, in 2024, Amazon depicted orcs as loving fathers reluctant to go to war — a markedly more sympathetic picture of creatures Tolkien overwhelmingly portrayed as corrupted, brutal servants of evil.

"Must we go to war again?" one orc asked, before turning to his orc wife and baby.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!