“The letters are Elvish, of an ancient mode, but the language is that of Mordor, which I will not utter here. But this in the Common Tongue is what is said, close enough: One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness ascribe agency to a lifetime of oppression from the patriarchy and white supremacy, resulting in a marginalized community unable to realize its full potential in a rigged and unjust system.”

—J.R.R. Tolkien, had he written for Amazon

I stopped watching Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” series. I had to.

Imagine your grandfather had been awarded the Medal of Honor. Now imagine someone who had known him during the war kept regaling you with fabricated stories about his service. Eventually, you would tell him to go to hell, too.

The writers have given us an orc family man, complete with domestic anxieties, presumably hoping we'll sympathize with his predicament.

Not because you are afraid of the truth, as the left would have it, but precisely because you know and love the truth, and titillating falsehoods dishonor and degrade what is objectively, verifiably true.

We live in a world of objective truth, and we have an overwhelming sense of moral duty to protect it, even when that truth is found in a work of fiction.

God is with us

"The Lord of the Rings" is more than a fantasy novel. Tolkien himself conceived of it as a fundamentally religious and Catholic story, steeped in the Christian understanding of creation, temptation, sacrifice, providence, and redemption. He wrote more than a thousand pages of wizards and hobbits, kings and a ring, suffused with the truth of Emmanuel: God with us.

Tolkien began creating his mythology during the years surrounding World War I, when new technology unleashed indiscriminate, incalculable destruction on man and nature. He served in France, where Christian Brits and their allies were blown to pieces by Christian Germans. Artillery tore men apart and left the landscape cratered and desolate. It was a world of mindless disproportion, confusion, senselessness, so much evil and so much death, where Emmanuel seemed to have disappeared after more than 1,900 years.

Yet Tolkien did not lose hope. He did not surrender his faith in God or in mankind. Good could still triumph through courage, sacrifice, mercy, and providence, because the one supreme act of good, of God with us, had already happened.

There is a reason why the Ring is destroyed on March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation, the day the Virgin gave her "yes" to God's messenger and conceived a child. The date was also traditionally associated with Christ's Crucifixion. "The Word became flesh and dwelt among us," or, more literally in the Greek, "the Word became flesh and pitched his tent among us."

The tides turned that day. Evil would no longer run roughshod over the earth without opposition. The wild orcs, burning, sacking, looting, killing everything in their path, would meet good men full of the power of God with them. Emmanuel.

Backstory bathos

This was the world Tolkien created and the understanding of good and evil that gave it meaning. Amazon inherited that world and its mythology. What did it make of them?

Powerful women. Diversity. Misunderstanding. Ignobility. And of course: backstory.

Oh, how the left loves a good backstory. "Lindsay Clancy is the real victim! Do you know how sad she was?" Backstory as judgment against you who dare say a mother can't strangle her children. Backstory as justification.

Lucifer himself has the best backstory, given to us through centuries of Christian thinkers and poets, from Saint Augustine to John Milton in "Paradise Lost." An angel, a bearer of light, who turned to evil. Some say Lucifer rebelled against God's plan for man's redemption. A God willing to pitch a tent and live among the mongrel creation of man was no God he could serve.

See? Lucifer, in context, isn't all that bad once you learn his backstory.

Just as in "Wicked" one discovers the green witch is actually the good one and the pretty pink one is not quite what she seemed, everything ugly is actually misunderstood and worthy of sympathy.

Backstory that exonerates.

I'll use this approach with my priest next time I'm in confession.

Bless me, Father, for I have sinned ... yes, the cursing and the drinking and the bad stuff, and I screamed "J. f. C." in anger when I was fixing a barbed-wire fence and whacked my thumb with the hammer ... but you know, Father, Satan is really misunderstood, and I think if we saw the world from his perspective, from his pain and hurt, and could empathize with what he feels, you'd see, Father, it's the Church that's at fault for judging me, when I am just fostering a climate of shared worldviews.

If I really said that, I'd hope Father would hit me in the face with that hammer.

Orc mindset

Backstories are not exculpatory. Tolkien treated evil as evil because evil is evil. Amazon took that unshakable truth and gave the orcs a sympathetic domestic life. The orcs. The orcs. I cannot say this enough: the orcs have a wife and baby to make us sympathize with them.

The orcs.

Now, Tolkien's orcs were not entirely without personality. They had names, grievances, and ambitions. In "The Two Towers," two orc captains, Shagrat and Gorbag, complain about their superiors and dream of deserting the war to set up on their own. Their idea of freedom? A few loyal companions, plenty of loot, and nobody telling them what to do. They don't want to stop murdering and pillaging; they just want to do it without supervision.

Tolkien even wrestled with the theological problem of whether orcs, as creatures corrupted by evil, could be beyond redemption. He never fully resolved the question. But in his stories, whatever grievances the orcs have, they remain willing instruments of cruelty and destruction.

Which is precisely the point. A backstory may explain evil. It does not excuse it.

Amazon apparently missed the distinction. In season two, we meet Glûg, an orc who fears another war. He has a mate and a baby. The writers have given us an orc family man, complete with domestic anxieties, presumably hoping we'll sympathize with his predicament.

The orcs have become misunderstood victims of circumstances.

The orcs.

We ask Saint Michael the Archangel to "thrust into hell Satan and all evil spirits who wander through the world for the ruin of souls." We ask Saint Michael the Archangel to vanquish our orcs, not to dialogue with them, learn their backstory, give them a platform in Geneva, or construct a community center believing that if young orcs had sports leagues, they might choose a different path.

No. Saint Michael: Defeat the orcs because they serve the opposite of Emmanuel. They serve Satan, and they are not pitching a tent to live among us in peace.

Tolkien did not write mere make-believe. Tolkien wrote truth, and Amazon turned it into a soulless, valueless, truthless Russian nesting doll: full of only itself and, in the end, empty.

RELATED: CS Lewis: Angry atheist surprised by God

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Fount of wisdom

Consider C.S. Lewis' masterpiece "The Screwtape Letters" (dedicated to Tolkien, as it happens), in which an experienced devil advises his nephew, a junior tempter assigned to corrupt a young Englishman. Much of the book's pleasure comes from its depiction of hell as a sprawling bureaucracy, complete with office politics, professional rivalries, and the petty grievances of ambitious functionaries.

Now imagine Amazon adapting it. Hundreds of millions spent bringing Lewis' hell to life as a fluorescent-lit dungeon of cubicles, staffed by devils squabbling over promotions and complaining about upper management. Screwtape's scheming and Wormwood's incompetence would be faithfully reproduced. We'd learn about the institutional pressures that drive these poor devils to do what they do. Perhaps Screwtape's cruelty is rooted in childhood trauma. Perhaps hell itself is the real villain, a system that keeps its employees trapped in a cycle of abuse.

The result might look spectacular. It might even be funny. But Lewis' joke is that the devils are so corrupted by pride and self-interest that they cannot comprehend goodness. Their bureaucratic pettiness is an expression of that corruption, not an excuse for it. Turn them into sympathetic victims of an unjust system, and you've missed not only Lewis' Christianity but much of what makes the book funny.

As Saint Paul writes in 1 Corinthians, "If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal."

With no knowledge of God, a pagan cannot sing godly songs; he can only make noise. A pagan cannot write the story of Emmanuel; he can only put words on a page.

Tolkien was not merely writing books. He was conveying godly truth because God was in his camp and he sat at the fire with Him, shared stories and songs, built a relationship with Him, knew Him, loved Him like a friend and brother. For Tolkien, God was an inexhaustible fount of inspiration.

Tolkien drew deeply from that fount. Amazon's pagan writers use it to wash their feet.

Sometimes men are called to fight, as Tolkien was in the Great War. Sometimes our battle is protecting what is good and beautiful and true from that which seeks to destroy it. Some men were called to reclaim Jerusalem. Some to protect Vienna and Malta.

This battle is simpler, for now: Don't watch.

Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” is not just bad TV. It betrays what Tolkien gave us: a story animated by the truth of Emmanuel. The best thing you can do is turn it off.

Then spend some time with Emmanuel in church, in the Word, in other inspired books, in art, in music, in campfires, brotherhood, and friendship. Let us grow strong in Christ together.

There are orcs to kill.