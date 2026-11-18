Young men are increasingly asking a question that should trouble everyone: What exactly is their purpose?

BlazeTV host Nick Freitas argues that modern culture has spent years sending young men the message that they aren't needed, while dismantling the very institutions and relationships that once gave them meaning.

“We look at mass illegal migration, where we’re actually telling the men in our country they don’t have a place. The men — if you were born here, you don’t have a place in this country,” Freitas says. “But if you want to immigrate to this country, ‘How can we help you?’”

Freitas also points to dating apps and what he sees as the influence of the feminist movement, which has convinced women that they can “go out there and have as much sex as you want with as many randos as you want because you’re a boss.”





“Then all of a sudden when you turn 26, 27, 28, ‘Oh, now I want to settle down,’” he says.

“Now the guy that’s going to be steady and strong, right? Not the bad boy,” he continues. “Now that guy is worthy of you? Are you surprised when men are looking at that like ‘What’s the point?’”

“So here’s what you told young men. Here’s what you told young men at this particular point in time where the technological resources are there to provide a certain quality of life and certain artificial dopamine and serotonin hits. What you told young men is you don’t have a place,” he adds.

But Freitas argues that the answer lies in recognizing “there actually is something inherent in our nature, both as human beings and as men and women.”

“Maybe God created a particular order. And maybe God created a particular relationship between men and women that was supposed to be cooperative, not confrontational or competitive,” he explains.

“Maybe if we actually embrace going back to this idea that it’s important for men to have good, strong male friendships where they’re actually holding each other accountable and pushing each other to be better because you’re actually rooting for that young man,” he continues.

“Maybe that sort of mentorship and discipleship is not just nice to have but absolutely necessary for a healthy society,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.