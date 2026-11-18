Pope Leo XIV’s remarkable journey through Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru is doing more than drawing enormous crowds. It is revealing something important about the new pope and the way he intends to exercise the papacy.

Leo is working from St. John Paul II’s playbook.

Popes travel not because they are celebrities drawing crowds, but because Christianity is incarnational. Jesus did not send mankind a memo from heaven.

Before John Paul II, the pope was largely a distant figure for most Catholics. Paul VI pioneered modern papal travel, but John Paul transformed it into an essential part of the Petrine ministry.

Prayer miles

During his nearly 27-year pontificate, John Paul II visited 129 countries on 104 foreign trips, traveling more than 725,000 miles. No pope before him had traveled remotely as much. The Polish pontiff regularly drew millions to his gatherings around the world, becoming the most-seen human being in history.

Before him, for Catholics in many corners of the globe, you might have had a better chance of being visited by an alien from outer space than by the pope from Rome.

John Paul changed that. He understood that the successor of Peter could not simply wait for the world to come to him. Peter had to go out into the world.

Benedict XVI continued that tradition. Francis expanded it, deliberately traveling to places on the geographical and existential margins. And now Leo XIV is demonstrating that the traveling papacy is here to stay.

His recent 12-day journey through Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru carries unmistakable echoes of John Paul. Uruguay had not welcomed a pope since John Paul visited in 1988. Argentina had waited nearly four decades, since John Paul’s 1987 visit.

And the crowds have been extraordinary.

Close connections

In Buenos Aires, around 1 million young people gathered for a prayer vigil with Leo. Earlier in the visit, 2.5 million attended his Mass for families. When he arrived in Lima, an estimated 3 million Peruvians lined the route of his motorcade.

These are John Paul II-sized numbers.

But the resemblance goes deeper than crowd size.

John Paul had an extraordinary gift for connecting with young people, speaking to them with sincerity, conviction, and respect, never condescension. He challenged them. He joked with them. He trusted them. Most importantly, he told them the truth.

The 71-year-old American-born pope appears to have that same gift.

We saw it earlier this year in France, where 80,000 young people packed the Stade de France for a prayer vigil. We saw it again in Buenos Aires.

Leo listened to the testimony of a young man who escaped drug addiction after the Church welcomed and fed him. He heard from a young woman who resisted her vocation to religious life before discovering that what she thought was arriving too late was actually the story of “a God who knows how to wait.”

There was music, laughter, candles, tears, and prayer. Then Leo challenged them.

“Whoever you are and whatever you may have done, Jesus Christ knows you, Jesus Christ loves you, and wants you to be close to Him,” he told them.

He warned them against the modern idols of money, status, pleasure, and appearances. But he also offered hope: “Nobody has fallen so low that Christ cannot raise them up.”

That combination — welcome and challenge, mercy and truth — is precisely what made John Paul so compelling to young people.

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'Padre Robert' returns

Leo ended his trip in Peru, the country that formed him as a priest, missionary, and bishop. Calling Peru his “homeland,” he returned not as a distant head of state but as the beloved “Padre Robert," the missionary who spent more than two decades among the Peruvian people.

That, too, recalls John Paul.

John Paul II radically transformed the papacy by making the pope visible, accessible, and physically present to people who might otherwise know him only as a face on television.

Leo is building on that legacy.

Popes travel not because they are celebrities drawing crowds, but because Christianity is incarnational. Jesus did not send mankind a memo from heaven. He came among us.

The successor of Peter must follow Jesus’ template. He must have the “smell of the sheep,” as Pope Francis often said. John Paul II showed the modern Church how powerful that can be. Benedict and Francis followed the road he opened.

Now Leo XIV is walking it too — and millions are coming out to meet him.