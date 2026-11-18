A new analysis of the midterm massacre found that most of the Democratic "blue wave" came simply from turnout, not from party defections.

The report from J.L. Partners published Monday said that even if no votes had switched from the Republican column to the Democrat column in the midterms, Democrats still would have won the two chambers of Congress.

'Trump defectors are not looking for re-heated "traditional Republicanism": they like the DSA, and are made up of the nonwhite, younger men that Trump won over for the first time in 2024.'

"Trump’s non-graduate voters, rural voters, and retirees stayed at home in large numbers, dooming the Republican majority before any switching took place," the report said.

Of the voters who supported President Donald Trump in 2024, the report found that only 52% showed up at the ballot box to vote for House Republicans in 2026.

Another 35% stayed home while just 8% defected to support House Democrats.

The report estimated that about 66% of the Democrat wipeout came from turnout and not party defections.

Of those who defected to Democrats, the youngest supporters of Trump in 2024 switched the most. According to the analysis, 16% of those aged 18 to 29 years old flipped, while just 4% of those aged 50 to 64 years old flipped.

Founding director James Johnson said the report offers some hope for Republicans.

"Looking at this report I am taking away from it that the GOP should not throw the MAGA baby out with the bathwater just yet — if Republicans can energize their 2024 vote in 2028, then they may yet have a shot at winning again," he said.

The report also claimed that 50% of those who did switch from Trump to Democrat in 2026 still view the Republican Party favorably, "suggesting they could be won back."

The analysis found that the cost of living and economics was top of mind for voters in the midterm election, with corruption in the third spot. No other issue got more than 9% among the 2026 voters.

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Johnson concluded from the report that the Republican Party should stay the course with Trump-centered politics.

"It is also notable that Trump defectors are not looking for re-heated ‘traditional Republicanism’: they like the DSA, and are made up of the nonwhite, younger men that Trump won over for the first time in 2024," he added.

The report found that those who supported Democrats had very little interest in seeking the president's impeachment. Only 16% said it was a top priority for them.

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