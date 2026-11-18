Just days before President Donald Trump meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping in China, Ukraine has delivered a sharp logistical blow to Russian forces occupying Crimea and fighting in southern Ukraine.

Thursday’s trilateral meeting will be the first of its kind. Trump says he intends to discuss Ukraine, although U.S. officials have given differing accounts of the agenda. For Putin, the timing could hardly be worse. Ukrainian strikes this week collapsed a major section of the Kerch Bridge’s roadway and obstructed the vital shipping channel beneath it. The road crossing is out. The rail span is damaged, though some rail traffic resumed Tuesday.

Money can buy the fuel, ammunition, food, and water an army needs, but only if those supplies reach the troops.

Russia’s other major supply route is the longer land corridor through occupied southern Ukraine.

That corridor is under sustained Ukrainian pressure. It is longer, slower, and more exposed. Disruptions during earlier phases of interdiction have constrained its capacity, and the loss of the bridge forces more traffic onto these contested routes. Heavy and sensitive loads must now travel along vulnerable roads and rail lines — or not travel at all.

Nearly two millennia ago, Cicero observed that “the sinews of war are infinite money.” Money can buy the fuel, ammunition, food, and water an army needs, but only if those supplies reach the troops. When routes are cut or contested, money is wasted, soldiers go short, and positions become harder to hold.

Stockpiles provide a temporary buffer, not an indefinite one. Crimea and Russia’s southern grouping still require large daily volumes of fuel, ammunition, food, and water. With the bridge’s road link cut and the land route contested, the strain on those supply lines grows. Over time, shortages may show up first in fuel and ammunition, then in the ability to hold extended positions.

The strike also obstructs civilian shipping into and out of the Sea of Azov. Grain and petroleum exports that might otherwise move by water face delays or must seek overland routes, competing with military shipments for limited capacity. Costs rise and backlogs grow.

RELATED: The day after tomorrow: A new GOP

Olga MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images

This does not end Russia’s ability to sustain its fight in and around Crimea, but it raises the daily cost and friction of holding its most extended positions — just as Putin prepares to face Trump and Xi. When delivery is constrained, the theoretical advantage of unlimited money diminishes. Soldiers feel shortages first; defensive cohesion comes under pressure later.

Ukraine has spent years targeting the Kerch crossing and the land routes serving Crimea. The latest strikes show that effort continues — and that Russia’s logistics for its southern grouping remain vulnerable. For forces at the far western edge of Russia’s operations, the practical question is no longer whether supplies can be purchased. It is whether they can arrive in usable quantities, on time, and over routes that remain under fire — just as their leader sits down for high-stakes talks.