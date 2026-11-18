Evidently, Senate Republicans aren't done losing.

More than two weeks past Election Day, the Associated Press has called Alaska's U.S. Senate race for Mary Peltola — the scandal-plagued Democrat whose campaign has been accused of cheating.

'The campaign will have more to say by the end of this week.'

While Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) suggested last month that he might put off certifying the election if Peltola was declared the victor, it appears that Dan J. Sullivan — the spoiler candidate whom the Peltola campaign allegedly recruited to siphon votes away from the Republican incumbent — did not ultimately net enough votes to change the final outcome.

With 401 precincts reporting, Peltola leads incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan 50.1%-45.8%, a difference of more than 12,400 votes, according to the unofficial results updated by the Alaska Division of Elections on Tuesday evening. Dan J. Sullivan, meanwhile, netted only 4,760 votes, 1.7% of the total.

Even though the Alaska Federation of Natives declined to endorse anyone in the Senate race, Alaska Native-controlled areas helped push Peltola over the edge, reported Axios.

Peltola — who while serving in the U.S. House was one of the top 10 most frequently absent lawmakers and had the second-highest staff turnover rate in her final year — said in a video statement published on Tuesday night, "You have made your voices heard, and it's clear that the status quo in D.C. cannot go on any longer. Alaskans have voted for change, and I'm so honored to be your next U.S. senator."

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Nathaniel Wilder/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senator Sullivan's campaign did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Nate Adams, a spokesman for Sen. Sullivan's campaign, stated on Monday, however, that "Alaskans deserve a complete and accurate count, and we will let that process run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified."

"We will not be commenting on individual ballot updates or outside projections in the meantime," continued Adams. "Senator Sullivan is grateful to the Alaskans who made their voices heard, and he remains focused on his work for our state. The campaign will have more to say by the end of this week."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) was among the Democrats who welcomed the news of Peltola's apparent victory, stating, "It's official: 56 Democratic Senate seats! Mary Peltola will be a phenomenal Senator. Her knowledge and love for Alaska are unparalleled, and she ran a pitch-perfect campaign devoted to the issues Alaskans care most about — fish, family, and freedom."

The Alaska Division of Elections set next Wednesday as the intended date to certify the election.

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