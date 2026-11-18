Most cybercriminals and their enablers operate in the shadows, slinging malware onto any device they can through a number of nefarious tactics. One group, though, is actively advertising a service that can illegally hack into personal Gmail accounts for $1,000 per month. Here’s what you need to know.

The service is called Remus Stealer, and it first showed up on a Russian-language forum back in February 2026. It’s designed to infect Windows users through social engineered ClickFix cyberattacks or by downloading and installing malicious software.

Remus Stealer should be taken seriously, and it is especially dangerous now that its developers are actively marketing it to hackers on the web.

The goal with a ClickFix attack is to trick the user into copying and pasting malicious code into the computer terminal — in this case, PowerShell on Windows machines — to infect a device. Alternatively, users may install the malware unknowingly through fake open-source projects or pirated software.

Once inside, Remus Stealer can take a wide range of personal information from the target device. This includes everything from data stored in Chromium and Mozilla-based browsers to passwords saved in your password manager, two-factor authentication information, and even your crypto wallets.

The good news is that attackers can’t use Remus Stealer to gain access to a target PC on their own. They need the user to infect the PC first, either through ClickFix tactics or tainted downloads. This is why it’s important to keep an eye out for social engineering campaigns as you surf the web — like phishing schemes, where hackers try to get you to click on a bad link in an email or text message, and impersonation fraud, where hackers pose as IT professionals trying to help you remove hidden viruses from your device — and to always vet files for their authenticity before installing them.

ClickFix attacks in particular have become so popular that major website browsers, like Google Chrome, have optional ClickFix protection. If you’re a Chrome user, it’s a good idea to enable enhanced protection mode now for added online safety.

Although Remus Stealer has been around for nearly a year, it made headlines again in November with new features and a bold marketing push to get it into the hands of more hackers.

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A cybersecurity malware-tracking company called Hudson Rock claims that it spoke to the maker of Remus Stealer. According to the malware developer, the latest version of Remus Stealer can leverage a zero-day exploit in Gmail to access users’ private emails. Even worse, Remus Stealer can continue to access a compromised Gmail account after its user changes the password or the session is revoked. If true, hacker access persists, despite the owner’s effort to shore up security on their account.

That said, despite the developer’s claims, there’s scant evidence that Remus Stealer actually uses a zero-day vulnerability to gain access to Gmail. Instead, the cybersecurity experts at SpyCloud Labs think that the tool may operate like a modern phishing kit. If true, that means there’s no hidden vulnerability in Gmail that leaves users’ data open to Remus Stealer.

Google further refuted claims of a zero-day threat, telling Cybernews, “There is no Gmail or Google vulnerability at play here. We routinely upgrade our built-in defenses to protect users against session theft and automatically secure accounts when we detect suspicious activity. Users can invalidate stolen sessions by removing malware from the affected device and revoking active sessions.”

Still, Remus Stealer should be taken seriously, and it’s especially dangerous now that its developers are actively marketing it to hackers on the web, though at a steep price.

The ironically labeled Enterprise tier of Remus Stealer with Gmail hacking capabilities includes a $1,000-per-month subscription fee. Along with the price, the maker of the malware positions it as a way for hackers to exploit Gmail accounts to get to users’ cryptocurrency wallets and their YouTube profiles, though it can technically be used to access and take all kinds of data.

The best way to keep yourself safe from Remus Stealer attacks is to avoid social engineering campaigns that aim to trick you into infecting your computer. Be mindful of any suspicious-looking emails that tell you to click on links that could compromise your device. Be even more leery of anyone who calls you or messages you, telling you that your computer has a virus and that you need to paste a code into PowerShell to fix it. All of these are quick paths to infection.

If you believe that your Gmail account was compromised by Remus Stealer, you should stop using the infected PC immediately. Then use a knowingly uninfected device to check your Google account for unauthorized devices and promptly remove them under the “your devices” section under “Security & sign-in” at your Google My Account page.

Next, using that same uninfected device, change your Google account password. After that, check your passkeys, 2FA parameters, third-party app access to your Google account, and Gmail forwarding rules and filters, removing any unknown apps and services along the way. Only once that is all complete, you can wipe and restore the infected device to remove the malware.

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