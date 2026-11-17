Just a day after air traffic had returned to normal, travelers were in for another headache when they went to the airport this week.

As if a nationwide grounding wasn't enough for passengers to go through, United Airlines experienced its own technological issues on Monday.

'The Company cannot provide outbound flights with final weights.'

As the third-biggest airline in the country, United Airlines having significant delays for any period of time is bound to cause severe complications for travelers.

Just as frequent flyers thought they could rest easy after the FAA ground stop that plagued airports was solved, United found itself in a "widespread system outage" Monday afternoon.

"Our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible," United wrote on X just before 5 p.m. ET.

According to CBS News, a memo from the union that represents United Airlines pilots pointed to issues with the airline's weight and balance calculation system.

"The Company cannot provide outbound flights with final weights," the memo read.

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CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

"It is extremely important to have all of these numbers accurate and precise," former United pilot Steve Arroyo told the Associated Press. "Pilots use that information to establish guidance and performance for their flights from takeoff to landing."

A spokesperson from United said there was no indication that a cyberattack had caused the issue, and the outage lasted about 90 minutes, according to AP.

At 6:13 p.m. ET, United announced that "a technology-related issue that impacted some departing flights" had "been resolved."

Key differences between United's outage and the FAA issues are both less complicated in scope, while simultaneously being more complicated technology-wise.

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Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As Blaze News previously reported, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the FAA's "old hardware" was what went down when flights were grounded from coast to coast.

Duffy described the hardware as an "incredibly old air traffic control system," which had its routers "overloaded with data" before they went offline.

Both Duffy and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin blamed a "patchwork" approach to fixing the FAA issues and urged Congress to provide $50 billion to overhaul the system.

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