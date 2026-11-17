As many as 300 people showed up at a Virginia house party earlier this month where police said there was underage drinking and fireworks. The mother who hosted the party for her 13-year-old twin boys assured officers — on camera, no less — that there was no alcohol at the gathering.

But an officer's stunned reaction suggested otherwise.

'It reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere.'

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a "large party that had gotten out of control" around 9 p.m. Nov. 6.

Police said callers informed them there were between 100 and 300 people at the house party.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd and fireworks being discharged," police said. "Officers worked to restore order and safely disperse those gathered at the residence."

Police bodycam video shows 45-year-old Lisa Vaughan, the twins' mother, being questioned about the party and minors consuming alcohol on the property.

"No, we haven't had any alcohol. We've been making sure," Vaughan is seen telling a Fairfax County police officer on bodycam footage.

The officer is heard responding incredulously while laughing, "Are you joking?"

Vaughan said she wasn't joking, and that she and her husband have "been making sure nobody has any backpacks, no alcohol."

The officer asked, "You don't smell it in the air right now?"

Vaughan denied smelling any alcohol.

Another officer is heard telling the mother, "It reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere."

Suddenly, loud bangs that sound like fireworks are heard in the background, followed by sounds of people cheering.

The loud sounds prompt cops to rush from the front of the property into the backyard to investigate.

Dozens of teens are seen on bodycam video lingering in the backyard, and officers ordered everyone to "go home."

Police obtained warrants, and Lisa Vaughan and her husband, 55-year-old Aubrey Vaughan, later turned themselves in to authorities.

Both parents were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police said both suspects were released on $1,000 unsecured bonds.

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The father told CBS News that the party was only supposed to have up to 50 guests, but the situation spiraled out of control when hundreds of teens of all ages showed up — thanks to the invitation apparently going viral on the Snapchat app.

"It was surprising to us that 9th-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade kids just crashed our home, trespassing, unallowed, sneaking in from the egress areas and other areas that weren't allowed," Aubrey Vaughan told CBS News.

He added that "when I first realized that we should have [shut the party down], it was just the massive influx of kids that we didn't, like bigger kids that we saw just coming to the front of our yard. And I was like, 'We've got to shut this down.'"

The father noted that the invitation specifically stressed that guests could not bring alcohol or bags to their home.

Aubrey Vaughan said there was no alcohol being served at the home or backyard on the night of the event, and "no visible alcohol in any of the bodycam footage."

The Vaughans have maintained their innocence, CBS News reported.

The Fairfax County Police Department stated:

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors. While these events are often intended to be fun and enjoyable, circumstances can change quickly. We encourage parents and homeowners to remain mindful of activities taking place on their property, take steps to prevent underage drinking, and contact police if concerns arise or a situation begins to escalate.

According to WRC-TV, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said of the incident: "Alcohol, fireworks, and hundreds of teenagers are a recipe for disaster. Parents need to be parents."

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