Earlier this month, DC Studios announced that “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, who were brought on in 2022 to reboot DC’s movies and TV as a single connected universe, were out as co-chairmen.

Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau, hosts of BlazeTV’s “Stu and Dave Do America,” aren’t surprised.

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“James Gunn and Peter Safran spent big, lost money, and didn’t hook audiences,” Stu reads from a Variety article .

“That is a big problem. I mean, what are the movies? You got ‘Supergirl,’ right? That was a big flop,” he says.

Dave agrees but adds that the studio’s latest film, “Clayface,” is performing well. “I’ve heard it’s good, and it is making good money, but other than that, yeah, ‘Supergirl’ was not a good movie.”

Stu notes Gunn’s checkered past — his exit from Disney over “off-color jokes,” his eventual return to Disney to finish “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and his latest stop at DC Studios.

“Behind the scenes, there’s all sorts of infighting, as there always is in these situations,” he says.

Dave, however, says “it’s not really behind-the-scenes drama” that got Gunn the boot.

“I think the work speaks for itself,” he says. “Like you have a whiny Superman who rarely speaks throughout the entire movie and he’s a supporting character in his own movie. You have a drunk Supergirl eating alien poop and a racist Green Lantern who never wears his suit and actually gets murdered on his own show.”

“So the idea of it being that it’s superhero movie fatigue is just not true,” he adds, noting that the summer film “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” “made a ton of money.”

Dave says that Gunn had done “such a bad job with this DC universe that they’ve now brought in a conservative Christian to change things.” Jeremy Latcham, who publicly identifies as a Christian, is the new DC Studios president and chief creative officer who replaced Gunn and Safran.

“Which makes sense because I mean, at the center of the DC universe, you do have Superman … you have Batman, you have like these very what I would consider to be American characters,” he tells Stu.

Stu agrees that Latcham is likely a good fit for the DC universe. “[Superhero movies] are pro-American, often morality tales. Like it connects with a conservative Christian audience. Maybe having a person who doesn’t hate them is the right way to go,” he says.

Dave agrees, highlighting the success DC and Marvel have had when they built around a classic American hero. He points to the prosperity surrounding Kevin Feige’s Iron Man and Zack Snyder’s Superman, both American icons and the central characters of their universes.

“Then James Gunn made the central character James Gunn. … I mean, the audience just can’t relate to it, so I think it’s good to have this [Latcham] guy put in,” he says.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

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