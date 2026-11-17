The board of directors of a grocery co-op in Illinois has announced that it will be shutting down after a little more than one year in business.

In a public letter published Wednesday, the board said sales at the Prairie Food Co-op in Lombard were lagging greatly and that they were unable to raise enough money to continue operations.

'The store was not meeting many shoppers’ needs, particularly around produce selection, pricing, and the availability of conventional grocery options.'

"The central issue is that sales have remained around $40,000 per week, approximately half of the $80,000 our financial projections indicate is needed for long-term sustainability," the board's letter said.

"Our lenders indicated that a turnaround would require at least $500,000 in additional funding to make the necessary changes and provide enough time for sales to grow," it added. "The store does not have the resources to support that effort, and the results of improvements already made did not give us sufficient confidence that we could reach sustainable sales before additional funds were exhausted."

Founders Kathy and Jerry Nash said in March 2025 that they hoped the co-op would be able to provide the community with ethically sourced, sustainable food produced locally.

The Daily Herald reported that the effort was awarded a $750,000 federal grant in 2023 and an $807,000 state grant in 2022.

Last December, Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois took credit for securing the federal grant for the co-op and posted photographs of himself with the founders on social media.

"During my last visit, we discussed how locally-sourced groceries create economic and environmental benefits for constituents," he wrote.

The co-operative cost "owners" a one-time fee of $200 in order to obtain perks like free coffee for some shoppers and discounts at the register, according to CBS News.

About 2,700 people paid to become co-operative owners, but about 600 had stopped shopping at the store, the Herald reported, citing minutes of a board of directors meeting.

Jerry Nash said the co-operative had faced financial setbacks from the very beginning as costs soared while they tried to open the business, referencing COVID and inflation.

"When we started organizing, you could probably open a co-op for $1 million," he said in the 2025 interview.

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"With so many other things we've dealt with just in the last five years, it's really taken prices to an astronomical level. But we've always just put one foot in front of the other and kept our eye on our goal, and here we are."

The Prairie Food Co-op opened its doors on July 9, 2025. A year and four months later, it will begin winding down.

"We are deeply grateful to our loyal shoppers," wrote the co-op board. "Our survey also made clear that the store was not meeting many shoppers’ needs, particularly around produce selection, pricing, and the availability of conventional grocery options alongside natural and organic offerings."

When it opened, the co-op website decried corporate profits and proudly proclaimed that they would put "people over profits."

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