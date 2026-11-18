Texas Democrats have not yet taken control of the House, but they are already taking aim at one of the state’s key immigration enforcement laws.

When bill filing opened November 9, State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer and State Senator José Menéndez introduced measures to repeal a 2025 law requiring certain sheriffs to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Their proposals offer an early test of what will survive the change in power.

The new Democratic House and Republican Senate will need to negotiate. They can begin with common obligations.

Senate Bill 8 requires sheriffs whose counties operate or contract for a jail to seek agreements under ICE’s 287(g) program and enter into one when offered. These agreements allow specially trained local officers to perform specified federal immigration duties under ICE supervision. The requirement has expanded cooperation among local, state, and federal law enforcement.

Repeal would not end 287(g) partnerships altogether. Sheriffs could still join voluntarily. It would, however, remove the state’s requirement to participate, along with grants meant to support that work. For law enforcement agencies that rely on these partnerships, that is no small change.

Democrats will control the Texas House and the governor’s office in January. Republicans will retain the state senate, giving them the votes to block a repeal. But the fight over 287(g) shows how quickly the state’s border security framework has become a target.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa insists that border security remains a priority. In a September CNN interview, she said, “We need border security” and conceded that “Biden did not lead on border policy.” Those are welcome acknowledgments. Texans across the political spectrum have an interest in secure borders, safe communities, and an orderly immigration system.

But Hinojosa draws a distinction between securing the border and what she calls dangerous interior ICE enforcement. Her voting record reveals disagreements with important parts of Texas’ approach. In 2025, she voted against the 287(g) legislation and a measure establishing a Homeland Security Division within the Department of Public Safety. In 2023, she opposed legislation creating state offenses for unauthorized border crossing.

Hinojosa also acknowledged last week that she does not believe the legislature has the votes to overturn the sheriff-ICE requirement. That may be true. It does not make the proposed repeal irrelevant. How her administration uses the authority and resources already available to it will also determine the future of enforcement cooperation.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd has called 287(g) “an extra tool” for his deputies. Cartels, he warned, have a “huge logistical footprint in the United States of America.” He sees these agreements as one way to confront criminal networks that cross jurisdictional lines.

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Without the state mandate, some sheriffs may maintain their agreements while others withdraw. Reduced participation could mean fewer trained officers, weaker information sharing, and more gaps for smugglers and criminal networks to exploit. Those are risks lawmakers should confront before dismantling a policy designed to close them.

My colleague Ammon Blair, a Texas Public Policy Foundation senior fellow and former Border Patrol agent, put it plainly in an interview with Newsweek: “These responsibilities cross party lines.” Protecting families, fighting human trafficking, confronting transnational criminal networks, and defending constitutional freedoms remain obligations no matter who wins an election.

Texas has invested billions in border operations, expanded cooperation among law enforcement agencies, and strengthened its capacity to combat smuggling and cartel activity. Legislators should examine what works and what needs improvement. But they should be wary of discarding enforcement tools simply because a different party put them in place.

The new Democratic House and Republican Senate will need to negotiate. They can begin with common obligations: disrupt smuggling networks, share intelligence, protect vulnerable Texans, and hold law enforcement accountable while giving officers the tools to do their jobs.

Blair offered a fitting reminder: “An election changes the officeholder; the lawful duties of the office continue.”

Texas voters changed the people in charge. They did not repeal the responsibility to keep Texans safe.