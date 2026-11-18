The man who allegedly planted a bomb at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, is an employee with a criminal past, according to reports.

Thousands of residents within a one-mile blast radius of the BioUrja facility were evacuated from the area on Friday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

'And then I heard, like, a boom.'

Police said a bomb was found and "rendered" safe, and residents and workers were allowed to return on Saturday, the AP reported.

On Monday, federal agents arrested 41-year-old Andrew Kozak of Chillicothe as he returned to the plant for his job. Police assisting in the arrest did not release his name at the time, the AP reported.

Kozak's LinkedIn page indicated that he is an "ethanol process trainee" at the plant and has worked there for 10 months.

On Tuesday, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to making threats to destroy the plant, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Illinois.

The indictment claims Kozak emailed BioUrja on Friday, warning that bombs had been planted at the facility, prompting the police response and the evacuation order, according to the press release.

Neighbors reported a large law enforcement operation at his home on Monday morning.

"I was asleep next to my two children. I have a toddler and a baby," said Mariah Hancock, who said she was awakened by the noise. "I was laying there, and I heard, like, a siren. ... And then I heard, like, a boom. ... And that's when I saw there was a tank. I think it's, like, FBI military tank."

If convicted, Kozak faces up to 10 years in prison for one charge and up to five years for the second charge.

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He made an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

Hancock went on to say she was shocked by the allegations against her neighbor.

"It just honestly shocked me that it was his house that was being raided," she said. "He doesn't seem like the kind of person to have any ill intent and doesn't seem like the type of person that would do something like that. He was always really friendly, really funny."

"Honestly, I'm just still in shock. I'm still really shaken up. I've been literally shaking all morning, just trying to wrap my head around the whole situation."

Kozak had been convicted of multiple burglary-related offenses in Nebraska and was sentenced to years in prison.

BioUrja did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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