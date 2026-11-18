Remember when climate activists insisted that the world had just a few years left unless everyone got on board with their agenda?

Well, it's 2026, we're still here, and apparently even Greta Thunberg is amused that people are still protesting climate change.

“I’m thinking we really should be thankful to be alive right now. Like we should just be really thankful that we still exist, because if you recall, we were all reliably informed by the shrieking climate banshees of the left that we were going to be extinct right now,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

- YouTube



“We are not supposed to be here, and yet we are, and you should be thankful for that, because remember, it’s like, what, a decade ago they were yelling to anyone who would listen, and also people who didn’t care to listen at all, they were still like in your face that the climate crisis was going to end all,” she continues.

“We were going to cease to exist within like five years if people didn’t vote Democrat,” she adds.

Gonzales recalls the street protests, blocked traffic, and “mass hysteria and panic” over claims that “the world was going to end.”

“It turns out it was all just a lie. It was all just a lie. They didn’t actually believe any of this. They just wanted you to submit in fear so that you would go along with all of their plans,” she explains.

Even Greta Thunberg, the poster child for climate change alarmism, no longer appears concerned. In a recent podcast appearance, someone mentioned to Thunberg that a climate protest was about to take place.

“Really? They still do that?” she responded, laughing.

“They still do those stupid climate protests that I started and I went on a world stage and I was like, I shouldn’t be here. I should be at school,” Gonzales mocks. “It turns out she just wanted to cut class because she never believed the bulls**t in the first place.”

“It’s just all for show,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.