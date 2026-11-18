Elon Musk wants to change the way Americans think about driving, and his latest move should get every car owner's attention. Tesla is winding down Cybertruck production at its Texas factory to make room for more Cybercabs, two-seat autonomous vehicles designed to operate without a steering wheel, pedals, or a human driver.

Now Tesla plans to sell those vehicles directly to consumers. According to Car and Driver, select buyers are being offered the Cybercab for $29,990, with a $299 monthly subscription required to operate it. Initially, the autonomous vehicles will be restricted to approved service areas in Texas.

It doesn't take a conspiracy theory to recognize the financial incentives. When a corporation controls the technology that makes transportation possible, the balance of control changes.

Think about that. You can own the car, but you can't drive it yourself. And you have to keep paying Tesla to make it go.

This is about more than automotive technology. It's about ownership, independence, and the growing business opportunity in making consumers dependent on services they don't control.

From Cybertruck to Cybercab

Remember the Cybertruck? Musk once predicted Tesla could sell 250,000 a year. After a highly publicized reveal, broken-window demonstration, production delays, and repeated price changes, the truck never came close to that target. Kelley Blue Book estimates Tesla sold 38,965 Cybertrucks in 2024 and just 20,237 in 2025, a 48% decline.

Now Musk is preparing to shut down the Cybertruck production line to expand Cybercab manufacturing. He initially announced a wind-down around mid-2027, then extended production through the end of summer 2027 to fill outstanding orders.

That's a substantial retreat from a vehicle Musk once presented as a major part of Tesla's future.

But look at what's replacing it. The Cybercab is a purpose-built robotaxi without conventional driving controls. Tesla has already begun offering paid rides with a limited fleet in Austin, Texas, and Musk wants the vehicle to become a central part of the company's autonomous transportation network.

The company also intends to put Cybercabs into private hands. Early buyers will reportedly face geographic restrictions on where the vehicles can operate, along with the monthly subscription. Musk says nationwide availability will expand as regulatory approvals are obtained, and he has suggested the subscription price could eventually fall.

Whatever the final terms, this is a very different kind of car ownership.

When driving becomes obsolete

Here's something worth remembering: Musk has been talking about removing the steering wheel for years.

During Tesla's 2019 Autonomy Investor Day, he predicted that consumers would eventually want human driving outlawed because they would consider it unsafe. He compared the transition to elevators, where human operators were replaced by automated systems.

Musk made clear that he was predicting what consumers might want, not endorsing a ban himself. But think about what that prediction means for anyone who actually enjoys driving and believes owning a car should include the right to control it.

We're already seeing the technology move in that direction. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in September to examine Tesla's self-certification that the Cybercab complies with federal vehicle safety standards, including requirements written around vehicles with traditional human controls.

The investigation does not establish that the Cybercab violates those standards. It does show that federal regulators are examining how vehicles without steering wheels or pedals fit into rules originally designed for cars that people drive.

And Tesla isn't alone in pursuing autonomous transportation.

What happens when the robotaxi stops running?

Waymo is expanding its robotaxi business, and the company recently acknowledged something that deserves far more attention.

In its November 5 winter-weather update, Waymo said that when weather exceeds the conditions its technology has been validated to handle, it may reduce service areas or suspend rides entirely. Those interruptions can last hours or even days.

The company is working to improve its winter capabilities, and there are good safety reasons not to operate autonomous vehicles in conditions they cannot handle. But the limitations raise an important question for consumers who might eventually depend on these services.

Across America, people deal with snow, ice, freezing rain, flooding, hurricanes, dust storms, and severe weather. Transportation doesn't stop being necessary because a company's autonomous fleet reaches its operating limits.

If you depend on a corporate fleet instead of a vehicle you own and drive, the company makes the decision about when its service is available. You don't get to grab the steering wheel and take another route.

Even owning an autonomous vehicle may not solve that problem if its software determines where and when it can operate.

Follow the money

Now let's follow the money.

Selling someone a vehicle is a transaction. Owning a fleet of robotaxis and charging people every time they need transportation creates the potential for recurring revenue. The company owns the vehicles, controls the software, determines the service area, sets the prices and collects the ride revenue.

Selling an autonomous vehicle directly to consumers creates another opportunity: The buyer pays for the car, then continues paying for the technology required to use it.

Tesla's proposed Cybercab arrangement offers a particularly striking example. You can spend nearly $30,000 to own a vehicle, but according to the initial terms reported by Car and Driver, you still need a subscription to operate it.

It doesn't take a conspiracy theory to recognize the financial incentives. When a corporation controls the technology that makes transportation possible, the balance of control changes. And the more people depend on that technology, the more influence the provider has over their mobility.

This is where the familiar phrase "you will own nothing and be happy" deserves a closer look. There is no evidence of one coordinated plan by technology companies to eliminate private vehicle ownership. But there is a growing business model built around subscriptions, shared fleets, and recurring payments.

Consumers should be asking whether these changes are expanding their choices or quietly making ownership less meaningful.

RELATED: Cybertruck and Grok Bot are hitting a wall — Elon Musk himself might be next

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Freedom behind the wheel

I am not against technology. I have spent my career working with vehicles, evaluating new technology, and explaining what actually works. Better safety systems and useful automation can make driving better.

But replacing the driver, removing the controls, and shifting decision-making to corporate software is not simply another upgrade. It changes the relationship between people and their vehicles.

For generations, owning a car meant independence. You held the keys, chose your destination, took the road trip, and decided when to leave. You didn't need an app to approve your plans or a corporation to decide whether its fleet was operating that day.

Driving is also something millions of Americans genuinely enjoy, and that freedom shouldn't be dismissed as an outdated habit.

Tesla can build robotaxis, Waymo can expand its fleet, and technology companies can sell whatever services consumers want to buy. But don't confuse convenience with freedom, and don't assume Americans want to surrender control simply because Silicon Valley says the future is driverless.

The question isn't whether a robot can drive a car. The question is whether we're willing to give up the right to drive our own.