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Hillary Clinton says Xi and Putin ‘play Trump like a child’s guitar’ — then hails the prime minister of Canada
November 23, 2026
Pat Gray mocks Clinton’s bizarre guitar analogy and her suggestion that Canada’s prime minister could lead the free world.
President Donald Trump received a warm, choreographed welcome during his visit to China, but Hillary Clinton saw little to celebrate. Instead, the former secretary of state accused Trump of being more interested in impressing foreign leaders than standing up for American interests.
“All he cares about, the best I can tell, is looking like he belongs in the company of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, both of whom he’s going to meet with together. I mean, these two men play him like a child’s guitar,” Clinton said in an interview on CNN.
“It is pathetic; it’s disgusting,” she added.
Clinton's ire drew a response from BlazeTV host Pat Gray, who took issue with her unusual analogy.
“Are there specifically guitars made for children?” Gray jokes.
Gray and co-host Jeff Fisher also couldn't believe Clinton's recent praise for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who she suggested could be the leader of the free world.
In a recent interview with Rachel Maddow, Clinton was asked, “Do you think that there is a leader of the free world right now?”
“Maybe Mark Carney,” Clinton answered.
Maddow agreed, praising Carney for “certainly articulating a vision of the free countries of the world” and “liberty-loving nations.”
Fisher wasn't impressed with Clinton's assessment — or Maddow's endorsement of it.
“She’s the worst,” he says of Maddow, before turning back to Clinton.
“She’s just a terrible human being,” he adds.
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