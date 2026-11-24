What would happen if civil unrest spread beyond major cities, law enforcement failed to contain it, and red states began openly defying the federal government?

BlazeTV host Nick Freitas walks through a worst-case scenario that he says Americans shouldn't dismiss as impossible.

“The most extreme case that I could see is massive civil unrest, including up to civil war. Now, I don’t mean a repeat of the BLM riots, which was bad enough. I mean a very organized, violent attempt to move beyond the cities and move beyond just like looting,” Freitas explains.

Such a scenario, he warns, could become even more dangerous if the federal government were unwilling to intervene — or sympathetic to the unrest.





“With a situation where you imagine you have a president that isn’t going to deploy federal law enforcement because secretly he or she actually supports the riots that are taking place or the civil unrest. So the feds are doing very little to stop it,” he says.

Freitas points to the possibility of state and local authorities failing to contain the unrest, or even helping facilitate it, as another troubling element of the hypothetical.

“Well, now you got a place where state and local law enforcement, far from actually stopping the riots or stopping the disruption, could be somewhat complicit in it or directing it in certain locations. This doesn’t mean that every, you know, badged officer is a bad dude, but do any of us have any questions after we saw the summer of love?” he explains.

“So imagine it’s that bad, but this time they’re actually going into the suburban areas in ways that they never have before. Maybe they’re even going into rural areas, right? Antifa and whatnot were talking about this,” he continues.

“Imagine states fighting against the federal government. Now, hopefully it doesn’t get that bad, but this is like a years-long scenario,” he adds.

Freitas says a political shift in Washington could further fuel tensions, particularly if Democrats gained unified control of Congress and the White House.

“Imagine a President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a Democrat-controlled Senate, a Democrat-controlled House, and ever-growing number of members being members of the DSA, and they stack the Supreme Court with four more Ketanji Brown Jacksons, and now all of a sudden you don’t have Second Amendment rights any more,” he says.

“Now all of a sudden,” he adds, “the First Amendment doesn’t protect your freedom of speech or religion the way it used to.”

In that scenario, Freitas says, Republican-led states could eventually refuse to comply with federal directives they view as unconstitutional, setting up a showdown between state governments and Washington.

“You can imagine a scenario very, very quickly,” he explains, “where all of a sudden states like Idaho, Tennessee, Oklahoma — used to be Texas, maybe not any more — would stand up and say, ‘Hey, you are going way beyond — way beyond — what the federal government is supposed to be doing. We don’t support this and we’re not going to assist, and in fact, we’re going to stand in the way of you being to implement those things.’”

“We could be two years away from something like that,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.

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