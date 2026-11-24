Barack Obama is back in his familiar role as firefighter-arsonist, offering to extinguish a five-alarm blaze of public distrust after spending years feeding the flames. His foundation’s 2026 Democracy Forum, scheduled for December 9-11 in Chicago, is titled “Powering Democracy with Trust.”

The individual who has contributed to the current level of distrust in America failed to mention that this kind of forum would never have been necessary if he hadn’t undermined national unity for almost two decades.

Obama might begin with a simple exercise: Put down the matches before reaching for the fire hose.

Citing the work ahead, Obama puts his spin on the event in language that implies his views are widely accepted:

I don’t have to tell you that a lot of Americans don’t have trust in each other or in our institutions right now – –but I believe we can rebuild those bonds of social trust... we’re going to focus on the topic of trust, because our democracy runs on it.

Such concern! Such solemnity! Is this agent provocateur transitioning from political seer to comedian?

Conveniently forgetting the constitutional republic aspect of democracy, Barack Hussein Obama is the last person on Earth who should be lecturing anyone, let alone hosting a forum to strengthen social trust.

Steeped in a bias blind spot, Obama is a master of Alinsky-style confrontation and problem-reaction-solution politics. Unless the former president doesn’t consider Republicans Americans, perhaps calling for the trust he breaks every time he opens his mouth is just a business model he relies on to cultivate interest in his events.

Genuinely convinced of his moral righteousness, Obama violates the very principles he publicly champions. Two days before that appeal, Obama addressed newly elected House Democrats. Remembering his State of the Union appearances, he recalled looking across the chamber and seeing Republicans who “all looked the same.” Their side, he said, resembled “a golf country club”; across the aisle, Democrats represented “America.” Later he reminded his listeners that they were united against “another team that’s crazy.”

Guns and religion are foundational to our First and Second Amendments. Yet in 2008, while speaking at a San Francisco fundraiser, Obama morally exempted himself from what he accused others of. While discussing small-town voters in Pennsylvania, the candidate did not hesitate to describe those voters by saying, “they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion.”

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Famous for building assumptions into his statements, Obama is an ardent appropriator of a collective “we” that doesn’t exist. This man speaks to Americans as if some larger force is fomenting a climate in America, and in his mind, his acknowledgment of just about anything somehow confirms that we all agree, which, sorry, we don’t.

In keeping with his bitter clinger comments, 11 weeks after being sworn into office, Barack’s Department of Homeland Security released a provocative assessment of right-wing extremism. The report discussed abortion, immigration, gun rights, and the recruitment of returning military veterans.

The newly elected president must have assumed a national consensus existed — one that would not object when pro-life convictions, immigration concerns, Second Amendment advocacy, and returning veterans appeared in a federal assessment of extremism. Although such framing could contribute to a lack of trust, he now laments a lack of national cohesion.

Whether racial or political, Obama’s “collective we” is central to his clever use of the rhetorical sledgehammer to undermine the unity he insists is missing.

At the start of his presidency, Obama’s divisive rhetoric escalated. That’s when he accused a white police officer of having “acted stupidly” for arresting a black Harvard professor, Henry Louis Gates Jr. After fueling the racial aspect of the dispute, Barack played the uniter, placing a soiled Band-Aid on a wound he created by hosting a biracial beer summit at the White House. He could inflame a dispute, then pose as a latter-day Nehemiah rebuilding the walls of national unity.

In 2010, Obama urged Latino voters to “punish our enemies” at the ballot box. In 2012, when supporters booed Mitt Romney, Obama said voting was “the best revenge.” Yes, he meant electoral participation. He also chose the language of enemies and revenge. One wonders why an electorate repeatedly addressed as opposing armies might develop an unfortunate habit of acting like them.

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During an active criminal investigation, Obama stirred animosity by personally identifying with Trayvon Martin, a black teenager fatally shot by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood-watch volunteer who claimed self-defense and was subsequently acquitted. After Zimmerman’s acquittal, Obama appealed to pathos and inflamed hostility by saying, “Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago.”

In 2018, while addressing a crowd at the University of Illinois, Obama said: “The politics of division, of resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican Party.”

In his 2020 memoir “A Promised Land,” America’s latter-day Moses portrayed Trump’s popularity this way: “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.” That’s certainly one way to describe your opponents in a predominantly white country that voted for you twice. But it isn’t a terribly promising invitation to reconciliation.

The Democracy Forum’s organizers say trust is the force that holds public life together. Sure. But trust cannot be summoned by a three-day forum, a polished video, or a chorus of young changemakers. It requires citizens to believe that the people calling for reconciliation can recognize their political opponents as fellow Americans.

If you analyze the subtext of what Obama says, it speaks for itself. Wearing a dog whistle around his neck, the audacious Barack Obama promotes initiatives to rebuild lost trust and heal social schisms he’s spent his whole political life creating.

He might begin with a simple exercise: Put down the matches before reaching for the fire hose.