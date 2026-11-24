ESPN is hemorrhaging subscribers, but BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says the problem isn't just cord-cutting or expensive programming — it's that sports themselves have lost their soul. From political messaging and racial division to gambling and the erosion of college traditions, Whitlock argues the sports industry is alienating the very fans who made it successful.

“ESPN had just lost another 78 million subscribers, and they’re down to 54 million subscribers, and they’ve — since like 2011, they’ve lost half of their subscribers,” Whitlock says.

“Yahoo and other places were connecting this, ‘Well, ESPN’s gone all in on Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith and were spending all this money on it,' but they’re draining subscribers everywhere,’” he says, mimicking the argument.





But Whitlock isn't buying the idea that ESPN's high-profile personalities are to blame.

“I’m not sitting here willing to blame Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee for that. I’m not even willing to blame ESPN for it,” he says. “I’m willing to blame sports, that like, sports have lost their soul. Sports have lost the ability to connect with the average, stereotypical sports fan.”

He argues that sports have become so disconnected from traditional values that the average fan no longer sees himself reflected in the games.

“Sports have so distanced themselves from traditional values that they’re unrelatable to the average sports fan,” he says.

Whitlock says even watching a game increasingly leaves him frustrated, pointing to what he sees as the hypocrisy of the NFL's social-justice messaging.

“Every time I turn on sports, it feels like something disappointing happens. And I’m thinking about the NFL and the ‘end racism’ in the end zone. They do all this sloganeering and their players are hunting down cameras to shout the N-word at us,” he says, referring to Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter shouting the racial slur toward an end-zone camera after intercepting Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones.

“It’s not ESPN that’s dying; it’s sports that are dying,” he continues.

Whitlock warns that leagues and broadcasters can only alienate their audiences for so long before fans decide they've had enough.

“You can only piss off … your fan base,” he says, “your audience for so long before they finally say, ‘You know what, what am I doing here?’”

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