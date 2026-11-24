A left-wing organization filed a class action lawsuit on Wednesday to force the Trump administration to reinstate the ability for food stamp recipients to buy candy and soda in 18 states that either have restrictions on those SNAP purchases or plan to have them in the future.

The National Center for Law and Economic Justice filed the lawsuit on behalf of recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in states where the restrictions were being implemented.

'The Left is SUING the Trump Administration for trying to stop taxpayer dollars from being used to buy soda and junk food? ... Since when did making America healthy again become controversial?'

The lawsuit claims the restrictions on soda, candy, and other unhealthy items has "thrown SNAP into disarray across the country by dismantling the long-standing, consistent definition of 'food.'"

According to industry website Grocery Dive, in June the NCLEJ obtained a judgment against the Trump administration on behalf of five SNAP recipients against the restrictions. The ruling vacated the restrictions on sugary allowances in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The latest lawsuit seeks the same in 18 other states where the sugary SNAP purchases have been, or are set to be, restricted.

The administration appealed that June ruling in August to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The initial lawsuit led by NCLEJ senior attorney Katharine Deabler-Meadows argued that the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not have the statutory authority to approve the restrictions.

"These unlawful waivers serve as a backdoor method to restrict access to SNAP," she said in a statement, obtained by Grocery Dive. "Our lawsuit seeks to hold the Trump administration accountable for violating the law and causing unprecedented chaos for SNAP recipients and retailers alike."

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins fired off a defiant statement against the new class action lawsuit on Thursday in an X post.

"Let me get this straight. The Left is SUING the Trump Administration for trying to stop taxpayer dollars from being used to buy soda and junk food?" she wrote. "Yes, you read that right. Since when did making America healthy again become controversial?"

RELATED: Able-bodied 38-year-old man goes viral for response to Trump food stamp restrictions: 'That's some bulls**t!'

Federal officials have argued that the restrictions on the unhealthy food would help the fight against chronic disease.

The plaintiffs in the previous NCLEJ lawsuit argued that sugary items and "safe foods" are essential for those dealing with diabetes or "avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder." Others argued that the new restrictions were too confusing for beneficiaries and for grocery stores to navigate.

"I am finding Iowa's food restriction waiver extremely complicated to navigate," said a plaintiff from Iowa named Marc Craig. "When I shop for food, I have to read the ingredient list on everything I buy to try to figure out if I can use SNAP to buy it. I still get to the register only to be told I cannot use SNAP to buy everything I have selected."

The NCLEJ has been categorized as a center-left organization by Influence Watch.

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