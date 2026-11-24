We’ve reached the point in cybersecurity absurdity where patched software vulnerabilities pop up with more vulnerabilities that require additional patches. Researchers found that PHP, the backbone of the internet that suffered a major flaw during Black October, has even more problems, and up to 70%-80% of the web is still wide open to attacks.

The two PHP vulnerabilities, collectively called php2shell, are perhaps among the most dangerous exploits to hit the internet since ... well ... the dawn of the internet. They target flaws within PHP itself, a scripting language that developers use to build websites and apps. At this point, up to 80% of all websites are built with PHP, making a broad swath of the entire web susceptible to attack.

This is the new norm of the digital age.

And an attack would be devastating.

When php2shell is successfully exploited in the wild, hackers can essentially run malicious code without logging in with a username or password from practically anywhere in the world. From here, they can steal data, hold a website for ransom, and take an entire site offline if they wish.

By the time we initially reported this story in October, a fix was already available and rolling out for developers to execute on their websites, services, and apps. The gradual update was expected to take weeks or months, but at least the fix was available. Unfortunately, now researchers know that while the php2shell patch worked, PHP has another hole that accomplishes the same goal.

RELATED: How to protect yourself and your data during the PHP web meltdown

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Discovered using frontier AI, Depthfirst revealed that the new exploit, labeled CVE-2026-126714, aka phpAfterShell, involves session files on a website. Thee are temporary bits of data that a website saves about your interactions on a site to preserve the user experience, like saving custom settings or remembering what you put in your online shopping cart.

Your session files on any given site are usually overwritten over time across multiple visits. The latest phpAfterShell vulnerability lets a hacker send a request that tricks PHP into updating a session file and causing it to crash halfway through. This leaves behind a corrupted file with a mix of new and old data inside. When PHP reads the file, it can be tricked into loading data added by the attacker, allowing the attacker to load and run malicious code to gain remote access to a web server.

So far, there is no evidence that a phpAfterShell attack has occurred in the real world yet. That said, now that hackers know it exists, time is limited before something bad happens.

The newly discovered phpAfterShell vulnerability affects PHP versions 8.2, 8.3, 8.4, and 8.5. Older deprecated versions of PHP are also affected, but developers can reduce the risks of the vulnerability by disabling session upload progress. An update to patch phpAfterShell is already available for developers to implement on their sites now.

As for users like you and me, there’s nothing we can do to speed up the update process. This is something that web developers will have to implement on their own. You can, however, protect yourself, your devices, and your data to the best of your ability by following our guide.

CVE History/cve.icu

We live in what may be the most tumultuous time of the digital age. Advanced AI models and agents have made it easier than ever to track down security vulnerabilities in our most trusted software that we simply didn’t know were there.

Cybersecurity researcher Jerry Gamblin hammered home the increase in detection on X: “The first 100,000 CVEs took 18 and a half years to publish (Sep 1999 to Apr 2018). 2026 published 100,000 in 322 days.”

The pace of vulnerability detection is dizzying to companies, their customers, and anyone who follows this stuff for a living. And despite the ongoing chaos with new flaws practically popping up by the day, this is a good thing. We want the good guys to find these flaws before anyone else. The alternative is that the bad guys get to them first — now that advanced AI is available to everyone — and wreak havoc on the internet at large.

Unfortunately, this means that more stories like these are inevitable. All of our software has to be examined before developers can fix it, and researchers will find many more vulnerabilities along the way. The best we can do is be patient, stay vigilant, and use our technology with caution. This is the new norm of the digital age, at least for the foreseeable future.

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