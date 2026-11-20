You can't bring a download code back to the store for a refund.

Gamers are finding out in the worst way possible how little say they have in their digital licensing agreements after trying to get a refund for Grand Theft Auto VI.

'They want a lot of refunds.'

As big as the new game is, there has been a steady wave of unhappy consumers looking to get their money back for a multitude of reasons since the November 19 launch.

Whether it's a poor frame rate or glitches within the game, disappointing gameplay, or literally not getting what they paid for, consumers have been steadily venting their frustration over the hyped release, and now they want their money back.

Unfortunately, a lot of gamers are seeing notifications that their refund requests have been denied, and that's due to strict digital policy rules by Sony and PlayStation.

Rockstar said itself before launch that the game plays "best on PlayStation 5 consoles," in addition to its advisory to pre-download the game to ensure that it is ready to play as soon as possible. The problem with that guidance is that pre-downloading the game on PS5 makes it ineligible for a refund.

Even if users have not seen a single frame of their game, Sony says refunds for digital content pre-orders are void if the user has started to download the main content.

Slight differences exist if the user purchased the game more or less than 14 days before launch: if more than 14, the order can be canceled until the release date, and if users paid 14 days or less before the release date, they have two weeks to get a refund; but both require not starting the download.

Furthermore, Sony's rules for already released games state there are no refunds if the game download has started.



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Sony's rules seem rather strict in comparison to Xbox, which simply states that digital games are typically eligible for refund within 14 days of purchase, if the user hasn't "accumulated a significant amount of play time."

This is generally considered to be two hours, but that time frame isn't set in stone. Xbox does allow for refund requests within 90 days of purchase, but nothing is promised in that scenario.

Rockstar's own rules surrounding digital game purchases follow the same 14-day refund window, applying the two-hour gameplay rule.

As some may have guessed, refund policies for physical games are far less strict, even with Sony.

When it comes to physical items, Sony allows loose games that have been opened and inspected to be refunded.

It allows sealed, boxed games to be return if unopened, but an opened item can be returned if it is faulty. This comes with a refund eligibility within 30 days of possession.

Xbox/Microsoft gives up to 60 days for returns on physical software or hardware, whereas Rockstar says it gives refunds only if an item was not received, or if it was defective, within 28 days.

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Vernon Yuen/Nexpher Images/Getty Images

Reasons for the onslaught of refund requests have varied from simple to sophisticated.

Starting with the most complex, gamers who were disappointed with the frame rate of GTA VI were upset enough to want to metaphorically send the game back to the manufacturer.

YouTuber WDW Pro broke down the tidal wave of complaints surrounding the technology and asked, "What if I told you players now want refunds?"

"They want a lot of refunds," he added. "Lots of players are done with this, and that's a big deal, and they're having a hard time getting those refunds."

There have also been users online complaining that when they got the code-in-box version of the game, no download code was found inside.

Other users who have simply been unhappy with the gameplay, or the perceived gameplay, have sought out refunds, too.

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