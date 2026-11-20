Gnome, the desktop behind Ubuntu and Fedora, is one of the most important projects in open source, and the nonprofit that pays its bills is barely scraping by. It cut its budget by nearly two-thirds to survive, and its interim leader says his optimism has been "crushed." Its contributors, meanwhile, have spent the fall fighting on Mastodon about Charlie Kirk, a magazine column about masks at a lesbian bar, trans rights, and Palestine. This week, the foundation put several of them in a 10-day "time-out."

It's a perfect encapsulation of the sort of woke madness that has taken root in the tech world broadly, but has always been heavily concentrated in open source, which naturally attracts activist types.

'This institution is rotten to its core.'

Meanwhile, Ruby on Rails creator David Heinemeier Hansson, better known as DHH, is running his own Linux project, Omarchy, as a self-declared benevolent dictatorship that wants nothing to do with code-of-conduct politics. It just merged more than 740 code changes from more than 180 contributors in 12 weeks, and its new foundation has lined up roughly $23.7 million in pledges. Gnome's foundation budgeted $435,000 for all of last year.

What Gnome is and why its money matters

Gnome is arguably the flagship desktop experience for Linux, providing the windows, the menus, the thing you click to launch apps, and many of the apps themselves. If you have ever used Linux on a desktop, you have probably used Gnome whether you knew it or not. Gnome is the default experience on the Linux distributions used by professionals, like Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora Workstation.

The Gnome Foundation, the small nonprofit that pays Gnome's bills, nearly ran dry. Its 2023-24 budget counted on $1.201 million in revenue, including $475,000 in fundraising that never showed up, and reserves fell to about $140,000. So it stopped spending. The 2025-26 budget projected $435,000 in income, enough for three full-time staff, and the board declared the foundation "in a sustainable financial position." Technically true, the way a man living on ramen is technically sustainable.

The leadership is no steadier. The last permanent executive director quit in August 2025 after four months. Allan Day, then board president, took over, and in June, he withdrew from the board election, writing that his "optimism has been crushed by the infighting, personal accusations, and deliberate misinformation." The board named him interim executive director anyway. Crushed optimism, it turns out, is not disqualifying.

How an Atlantic column sparked a civil war

On Sept. 26, Nirbheek Chauhan, a longtime Gnome developer on the foundation's membership committee, shared Helen Lewis's Atlantic column "How to Destroy a Lesbian Bar." It's about a Massachusetts bar that critics called a "mass disabling event" and "no better than a fascist" after it went mask-optional on Saturday nights. "In case anyone is wondering why it's so tiring to participate in the #GNOME community, this article is the perfect read," he wrote.

The Gnome community proved his point in about two hours.

A Mastodon user named Victoria replied: "hey, aren't you the person that argued that Charlie Kirk should be part of Gnome community?" Asked for examples, she added that he had "defended Framework's actions (you know, supporting white supremacist)." Framework makes modular laptops. Its crime was sponsoring Hyprland, the software DHH's Linux project runs on. The foundation's first vice president later said Chauhan never brought up Kirk.

Ten minutes later, a user named Alice announced: "also i archived the post and the likes/boosts pages, to preserve the evidence." The evidence was a list of people who liked a link to the Atlantic. When GStreamer developer Sebastian Dröge objected to "creating lists of people," Gnome contributor Adrien Plazas replied that "for many multi-minorized persons, holding lists is a matter of literal life and death."

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On Oct. 5, foundation President Sri Ramkrishna drew a line at "personal attacks, shaming, dehumanizing language, and intimidation." Two days later, Day and the executive committee apologized for it, saying the statement "failed to meet our own standards for inclusivity." Yes, the foundation apologized for asking people to stop shaming each other.

Then came Monday's suspensions. Hari Rana posted the notice: Rana had called another member a "coward" for blocking Rana on Mastodon and called others "victim blamers." A commenter named the other two suspended: Alice and Victoria. Day called the 10-day suspensions "a short time-out for people to reflect."

To critics, even that is oppression. Gnome's code of conduct says criticizing oppressive behavior in a "tone" you don't find congenial isn't a violation, and Plazas argued that "requiring someone to stay calm when facing systemic oppressions is by nature a dominant, oppressive posture." The same section also protects telling someone to "go away." That's what the blocked member did.

Developer Jordan Petridis wrote that the Gnome community he knows "stands for accessibility, inclusion, diversity, for trans rights, for a Free Palestine." His verdict: "This institution is rotten to its core."

Meanwhile, DHH ships

DHH is not a code-of-conduct guy. In September 2025, he called Tommy Robinson's London rally a "powerful march" and wrote that "a demographic nightmare" had already "enveloped London."

Omarchy is a ready-made Linux setup built on Hyprland, the same software that got Framework accused of supporting the far right. On Nov. 4, DHH announced version 4.5, with "over 740 pull requests merged from more than 180 contributors in just twelve weeks." On Tuesday, the day Gnome's suspensions took effect, he merged a change replacing Gnome's file browser with Omarchy's own.

The new Omacom Foundation's roughly $23.7 million in pledges includes $1 million apiece from 12 founding patrons, Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and DHH among them. One of those checks is more than twice what Gnome's foundation expected to bring in all last year.

Omarchy's doctrine promises to drop "the Code-of-Conduct struggle sessions and identity-overload nonsense that has plagued open source for far too long." Omarchy "is not a democracy," it says, but "a benevolent dictatorship in the grand tradition of Linux, Ruby, and Rails."

In September, Day wrote that Gnome's year-end fundraiser "is going to be critical for our ability to grow and support the Gnome project." If it comes up short, maybe the foundation can take a short time-out to reflect.