Paris Hilton is taking her fight against AI-generated porn to Capitol Hill, but BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere isn't convinced lawmakers have thought through what they're getting themselves into.

On “Stu Does America,” Burguiere and Dave Landau discuss Hilton's push for legislation targeting sexually explicit deepfakes, the former heiress' own experience with an intimate video released without her consent, and the potential pitfalls of regulating AI-generated content online.

Hilton recalled in her book that she felt pressured into recording a sex tape when she was only 19 years old.

“She says she felt like her life was over,” Stu says, noting that while she did end up building a career, the experience could have been devastating.





“The fact that you have an intimate moment of yours thrown out in front of everybody’s eyeballs in America … yes, she wound up turning it into something and had a career, and I don’t know if she would have had the same career without that. That being said, that's got to be an absolutely horrible experience,” he says.

Now, Hilton is going to the Capitol to push for a House vote on a deepfake porn bill.

“My team did a study, and actually 83 of the 156 women in Congress have sexual deepfakes of them online right now. So this is affecting everyone,” Hilton said in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN.

“I want to know, who was assigned this study? What do you mean your team did a study and you found a bunch of deepfakes? … You mean a bunch of your people on your team went to porn sites? That’s what you’re talking about. That’s not a study,” Stu says.

“When they talk about deepfakes, what they’re talking about here is like AI-generated, you know, nude videos, photos of people … you know, they’re not real,” he adds.

“I do think that the bill should pass. There’s no doubt about it,” Dave says.

However, Stu points out that he has “libertarian concerns” about the bill, telling Dave that “we all know a law like this, if it passes, will get misused in some way.”

“Someone will make a funny photo of Gavin Newsom, and they’ll go to prison for 25 years. You know what I mean? Like something like that will happen,” he explains.

“The other part of it, though, is just like I don’t know how you could possibly enforce this,” he continues.

“The problem is there could be a lot of false accusations and then, like you said, it be improperly used, and then it’s not specifically for porn and then are people profiting off of it. Like there’s so many different areas,” Dave says.

“But I do think there has to be some level of regulation on the internet that has not happened yet,” he adds.

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