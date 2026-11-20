China, Russia, and the U.S. agreed on Thursday: more oil, less United Nations and International Criminal Court.

After the first ever trilateral summit between China, Russia, and the U.S., President Donald Trump, President Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir Putin each issued an identical four-point agreement. The "Declaration toward Peace" prioritizes reforming international institutions, maximizing energy production, and reducing the risk of nuclear war.

'The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.'

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation served as the vehicle for the historic trilateral meeting. APEC consists of 21 Pacific Rim powers and serves to promote free trade in the region. Its membership makes up 61% of world gross domestic product.

Amid various energy shocks stemming from the Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, China, Russia and the U.S. agreed that the free flow of oil is key for global stability.

"The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations," the declaration reads. "They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows."

After the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty lapsed between Russia and the U.S. in February, nuclear proliferation has returned to the international scene as a great geopolitical problem. The three powers gestured inconclusively at mitigating the possibility of a nuclear conflict. All three nations are actively modernizing and expanding their atomic arsenals.

"The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the declaration reads. "The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons."

RELATED: Democrat governor-elect in Texas vows to remove CAIR terrorist designation — and radicals are delighted

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The United Nations and International Criminal Court, the ire of many world leaders, were also in the group's crosshairs. The U.N. got off easier than the ICC, which received a stern rebuke from the three leaders.

"As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, Russia, and China committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security," the declaration reads.

What that reform looks like is unclear. Trump is expected to speak on Friday to elaborate on the trilateral meeting and its conclusions.

President Trump also met with Filipino President Bongbong Marcos in a bid to cement Pax Silica, an artificial intelligence supply chain agreement that's a State Department priority. Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte — often compared to Trump — is currently incarcerated at The Hague.

The ICC is prosecuting Duterte for "crimes against humanity" linked to his successful war on drugs, which crushed narco-crime via police killings and other hardline tactics.

"I did what I had to do, and whether or not you believe it or not, I did it for my country," Duterte said in 2025 after his arrest. Duterte's presidency spawned the popular movement Dutertismo, and he was overwhelmingly re-elected mayor of Davao City, where his alleged crimes took place, after his arrest.

Duterte's son is running the city in his stead.

"The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction," the "Declaration toward Peace" reads.

The ICC is also intent on arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes, a warrant that Trump has long defied and left-wing politicos like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) vowed but failed to execute.

The Trump administration also sanctioned the ICC in October.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!