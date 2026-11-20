One of the last elections to be called nationally in the midterms has fallen to Republican control in Alaska — and left Democrats outraged.

Republican Nick Begich won his re-election campaign to keep Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House, and many on the left are blaming a spoiler candidate who ran as a Democrat and has never even visited Alaska.

Democrats are complaining that the voting scheme may have led to a Republican keeping a seat they believe would have flipped to their side of the ledger.

In the end, Begich garnered about 51.4% of the vote, while Bill Hill, an independent candidate who had been endorsed by the state Democratic Party, had nearly 48.7%.

However, that was the result of several rounds of ranked-choice tabulations. In earlier rounds, Begich and Hill had to contend with Eric Hafner, listed as the Democrat in the race.

Alexander Hutzler of the progressive website Democracy Docket called Hafner a "spoiler" and implied Hill would have won without Hafner's campaign.

"Hafner got 8% of first-choice votes. His 22,715 votes were more than the difference between Begich and Hill," Hutzler wrote.

Alaska state Sen. Bill Wielechowski, a Democrat, said that Democrats across the state got a text from an unknown sender telling them to vote for Hafner, Hutzler reported.

To keep people from voting for Hafner, a "significant amount of resources" was spent to inform them that Hafner is actually "a convicted felon," Wielechowski claimed, according to Hutzler.

Wielechowski suggested the national blue wave also likely helped Hafner to the detriment of Hill.

"There obviously were a lot of people who were furious at the Republicans this year and just voted straight party-line ticket and they didn’t know, and they just voted for the Democrat on the ballot," Wielechowski added.

Conservatives have criticized ranked-choice voting on the basis that it disenfranchises voters by making their choices at the ballot box more confusing.

In this case, Democrats are complaining that ranked-choice voting may have led to a Republican keeping a seat they believe would have flipped to their side of the ledger.

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On the other hand, the voting tally indicates that far more Hafner voters chose Hill as their second choice than chose the Republican. Nearly half — 45% — transferred their vote to the Democrat-endorsed candidate, while only 6% transferred their vote to the Republican.

"Hopefully, there’s going to be an investigation into that," added Wielechowski.

Shortly before the midterms, the campaign for Democratic Sen.-elect Mary Peltola of Alaska was accused of recruiting a "spoiler" candidate named Dan Sullivan to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. However, Peltola's margin of victory was greater than the votes that went for so-called "Decoy Dan."

Because Hafner is incarcerated in New York, he would not be legally allowed to serve even if he had won his campaign because he cannot meet the residency requirement.

Alaskans were given the option to vote against ranked-choice voting in the midterm elections, and they voted 54% to 46% to keep the system in place.

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